Edge of Ag News

Research addresses cranberry fruit rot
A systems approach to managing the expression of cranberry fruit rot is being studied at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. The research is being led by Leslie Holland, an assistant professor and Extension plant pathology specialist, who recently received more than $4 million in funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture National Institute of Food and Agriculture’s Specialty Crop Research Initiative.
People are also reading…
Cranberry fruit rots have significantly reduced marketable yields in the past five years. For many growers, the losses have been annual. Cranberry fruit rot and associated fruit-quality issues are identified as the greatest research priority by cranberry growers across all growing regions.
Fifteen fungal species are associated with cranberry fruit rot and there are no modern disease-risk models, according to UW-Madison. Some of the newer well-yielding cultivars are very susceptible. Only a few classes of fungicides are registered for cranberry, complicating resistance management. Current solutions for cranberry fruit rot are centered on preventing infections during blooming. While fungicide sprays have been shown to reduce the incidence of fruit rot, it emerges as a major problem in years with heat stress or increased precipitation during berry development.
UW-Madison researchers are taking a multidisciplinary approach to understand and manage the disease. They’ll vet molecular methods to identify pathogens and monitor pathogen sensitivity to fungicides regionally and at the farm level.
They’ll evaluate the impact of environmental stressors and fertilizer on fruit chemistry and symptom development. They’ll also work to identify genetic resources for resistance and stress tolerance to guide breeding. Finally they’ll work to develop predictive models for cranberry fruit rot management, examine the economics of that management, and distribute tailored solutions to growers throughout the United States through Extension networks and training. Visit plantpath.wisc.edu and search for "Leslie Holland" for more information.