Edge of Ag News

Extreme weather exceeded records
The need to do much more to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions was again underscored throughout events in 2022, according to the World Meteorological Organization of the United Nations. The weather agency advocates for strengthened climate-change adaptation, such as universal access to early warnings.
While global-temperature data for 2022 will be released in mid-January, the past eight years are on track to be the eight warmest on record, according to the agency. The persistence of a cooling La Niña event, now in its third year, means that 2022 won’t be the warmest year on record. But its cooling impact will be short-lived and not reverse the long-term warming trend caused by record levels of heat-trapping greenhouse gases in the atmosphere.
Moreover 2022 will be the tenth successive year that temperatures have reached at least 1 degree Celsius more than pre-industrial levels – likely to breach the 1.5 degree Celsius limit of the Paris Agreement.
Early warnings, increasing investment in the basic global-observing system, and building resilience to extreme weather and climate will be among World Meteorological Organization priorities in 2023. The agency also will promote a new way of monitoring sinks and sources of carbon dioxide, methane and nitrous oxide by using the ground-based Global Atmosphere Watch, satellite and assimilation modelling. It provides better understanding of how key greenhouse gases behave in the atmosphere, the agency stated.
Although 2022 didn’t break global temperature records, it exceeded many national heat records throughout the world. India and Pakistan experienced soaring heat in March and April. China had the most extensive and long-lasting heatwave since national records began and the second-driest summer on record. A large area centered around the central-northern part of Argentina, as well as in southern Bolivia, central Chile and most of Paraguay and Uruguay, experienced record-breaking temperatures during two consecutive heatwaves in late November and early December 2022.
Large parts of Europe sweltered in repeated episodes of extreme heat. The United Kingdom hit a new national record in July, when the temperature hit more than 40 degrees Celsius – 104 degrees Fahrenheit for the very first time.
Rainfall in East Africa has been less than average throughout four consecutive wet seasons. That’s the longest period in 40 years, triggering a humanitarian crisis affecting millions of people, devastating agriculture and killing livestock, especially in Ethiopia, Kenya and Somalia.
Conversely record-breaking rain in July and August led to extensive flooding in Pakistan, which caused at least 1,700 deaths. It affected 33 million people. Visit public.wmo.int for more information.
Specialty-crop toolkit developed
A good agricultural practice grower toolkit to increase underserved farmers’ access to markets and U.S. Department of Agriculture food safety-certification programs has been developed by the USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service and the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture Foundation.
The toolkit features educational resources with an emphasis on GroupGAP, a USDA farm food-safety program that provides specialty-crop growers opportunities to supply and buy fruits, vegetables and related products certified as using Good Agricultural Practices.
The website and toolkit detail the specifics of good agricultural practice programs, benefits, expected costs, misconceptions and the audit process. Visit nasda.org/gap-overview for more information.