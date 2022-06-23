Edge of Ag News

Climate change, growing threat
The International Food Policy Research Institute recently published the 2022 Global Food Policy Report. In a synopsis of the report the institute states that the impacts of global warming are becoming increasingly evident.
“Beyond its direct impacts on production, climate change will create cascading effects on livelihoods, communities and sustainability through interconnections among economic, environmental, social and political spheres,” it stated.
But the report also features a wide range of opportunities for climate-change adaptation, mitigation and resilience. Visit gfpr.ifpri.info for more information.
System monitors plant health
Technology to monitor plant productivity and health at wide scales was developed at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory. It is now being licensed to Campbell Scientific Inc. an instrumentation firm based in Logan, Utah.
The technology measures solar-induced fluorescence, which is emitted by plants during photosynthesis as they convert sunlight into chemical energy. Oak Ridge National Laboratory’s Fluorescence Auto-Measurement Equipment platform uses a high-resolution spectrometer, a data logger, supporting devices and sensors, and an algorithm to analyze spectrum data to determine solar-induced fluorescence levels across a wide area.
The Fluorescence Auto-Measurement Equipment platform monitors plant productivity and health by measuring the photosynthesis indicator. It can provide insight into forests and croplands that may be stressed by drought or excessive heat. It also helps scientists discern how much carbon dioxide is being absorbed by plants as they study the planet’s carbon cycle and climate change.
Larry Jacobsen, principal engineer at Campbell Scientific, said the licensing agreement is expected to benefit plant physiologists, climate scientists and carbon-cycle modelers. Visit ornl.gov -- and search for "technology transfer" and campbellsci.eu for more information.