 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Edge of Ag News

Climate change, growing threat

The International Food Policy Research Institute recently published the 2022 Global Food Policy Report. In a synopsis of the report the institute states that the impacts of global warming are becoming increasingly evident.

“Beyond its direct impacts on production, climate change will create cascading effects on livelihoods, communities and sustainability through interconnections among economic, environmental, social and political spheres,” it stated.

But the report also features a wide range of opportunities for climate-change adaptation, mitigation and resilience. Visit gfpr.ifpri.info for more information.

People are also reading…

System monitors plant health

Technology to monitor plant productivity and health at wide scales was developed at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory. It is now being licensed to Campbell Scientific Inc. an instrumentation firm based in Logan, Utah.

The technology measures solar-induced fluorescence, which is emitted by plants during photosynthesis as they convert sunlight into chemical energy. Oak Ridge National Laboratory’s Fluorescence Auto-Measurement Equipment platform uses a high-resolution spectrometer, a data logger, supporting devices and sensors, and an algorithm to analyze spectrum data to determine solar-induced fluorescence levels across a wide area.

The Fluorescence Auto-Measurement Equipment platform monitors plant productivity and health by measuring the photosynthesis indicator. It can provide insight into forests and croplands that may be stressed by drought or excessive heat. It also helps scientists discern how much carbon dioxide is being absorbed by plants as they study the planet’s carbon cycle and climate change.

Larry Jacobsen, principal engineer at Campbell Scientific, said the licensing agreement is expected to benefit plant physiologists, climate scientists and carbon-cycle modelers. Visit ornl.gov -- and search for "technology transfer" and campbellsci.eu for more information.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Starch tweak can open markets

Starch tweak can open markets

Developing potato cultivars with modified starch could open new market opportunities, say Texas A&M University-AgriLife scientists. They’r…

Gene-editing produces vitamin D

Gene-editing produces vitamin D

Tomatoes gene-edited to produce vitamin D could be a simple innovation to address a global health problem. Researchers at the United Kingdom’s…

Remember to protect grain

Remember to protect grain

As outdoor temperatures warm, protecting the quality of stored grain is especially important. Five practices can help farmers properly manage …

Plants grow from lunar soil

Plants grow from lunar soil

Plants can successfully grow in lunar soil. That finding is a first step toward one day growing plants for food and oxygen on the moon or duri…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News