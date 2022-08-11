Edge of Ag News

Conservation-planning tool offered
A new tool has been introduced to help conservation planners and landowners evaluate conservation opportunities at different scales, from the field to the watershed. The Financial and Nutrient Reduction Tool – FiNRT – is supported by geospatial data and ArcGIS software.
The new tool can help provide direct costs and opportunity costs based on the best management practice and area treated. It can provide information on current nitrate loads and load-reduction potential from implementing best management practices.
It also can show cost efficiency – cost per pound of nitrogen reduced for different practices, said Emily Zimmerman, assistant professor in the Iowa State University-Department of Natural Resource Ecology and Management. “
The study was published in the Journal of Environmental Quality. Visit acsess.onlinelibrary.wiley.com – and search for “Emily Zimmerman" – and acpf4watersheds.org for more information.
Topsoil at risk
Ninety percent of the Earth’s topsoil is likely to be at risk by 2050, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations. To protect soil globally and help farmers, the agency warned that the equivalent of one soccer pitch of earth erodes every five seconds. It also takes around 1,000 years to create just a few centimeters of topsoil and to help land restoration.
The agency is calling for more action by countries and partners who’ve signed on to the Global Soil Partnership in the past decade.
One achievement of the Global Soil Partnership thus far has been the relationship with farmers and local governments to enhance soil health. Programs have been initiated to improve the amount of organic matter in soil by adopting practices such as cover crops, crop rotation and agroforestry.
Costa Rica and Mexico, for example, are participating in pilot programs and are training farmers in the use of best practices. That includes crop rotation and tree planting as well as planting cover crops to reduce erosion.
The Global Soil Partnership also has expanded data collection in the form of digital soil mapping. The technology informs policymakers of relevant soil conditions and helps them to make informed decisions on managing soil degradation.
The Food and Agriculture Organization – through the Global Soil Partnership – also has called for the coordination and integration of sustainable practices through investment in development and education.
Programs facilitate the transfer of information and technology concerning soil health. Networks harmonize methods, units and information relevant to soil analysis, the agency stated.
Campaigns such as the International Year of Soils and World Soil Day are designed to raise youth awareness of soils and increase participation in preventing further degradation.
While the work of the partnership represents the efforts of non-governmental partners to promote sustainable soil practices, policymakers are necessary actors in implementing a sustainable soil policy. The Global Soil Partnership’s publications such as the Revised World Soil Charter, the Voluntary Guidelines for Sustainable Soil and the International Code of Conduct for the Sustainable Use and Management of Fertilizers contribute guidance for national governments. Visit fao.org for more information.
Genome-editing pact signed
Sustainable Oils Inc. recently formed a joint licensing agreement with Corteva Agriscience and the Broad Institute of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Harvard University. The agreement involves clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats – CRISPR-Cas9 – technology and related gene-editing tools to further develop patented camelina varieties.
Sustainable Oils is a wholly owned subsidiary of Global Clean Energy Holdings Inc. It’s an ultra-low carbon renewable fuel company that will use nonfood-based camelina as its primary fuel source material.
Sustainable Oils can use the technology to create targeted changes to camelina deoxyribonucleic acid – DNA. The company will be able to incorporate desirable new traits such as improved oil yield, quick maturity, herbicide tolerance and drought tolerance. The technology is expected to result in shorter development timelines and reduced costs than traditional breeding methods, the company stated. Visit broadinstitute.org for more information.