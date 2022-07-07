Edge of Ag News

Doubling potato production possible
Potato production could be doubled in the next 10 years, said Qu Dongyu, director-general of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations. He recently spoke at the World Potato Congress held in Dublin.
Potatoes are the world’s third most important food crop. They generate income for small-scale producers and generate fewer greenhouse-gas emissions than other major crops, Qu said.
Potatoes, which originated in South America, are cultivated on more than 49 million acres in 150 countries for a total global output of 359 million tons in 2020. By focusing on improving yields and making full use of historic potato-cultivation areas, worldwide production could be increased to more than 500 million tons in 2025 and 750 million tons in 2030, Qu said.
While hailing the peoples of Peru and Bolivia who domesticated the potato, Qu said Asia and Africa are currently the world’s fastest-growing potato-production regions. Globally potato production has increased even though land devoted to their cultivation has decreased. That demonstrates the role of improved yields, he said.
He noted the importance of providing decent rural employment and nutritious food as well as emphasizing the need for inclusive policies, plans and actions. He called for increasing support for genetic improvements and shorter breeding cycles for potato varieties, and the potential value of virus-free potato-seed systems.
The International Potato Center gene bank in Lima, Peru, has conserved more than 7,000 native varieties and wild relatives. They have a wide range of traits, including the ability to adapt to different production environments and to resist various pests and diseases.
The relatively low natural-resource requirements of potatoes make them an important food crop for people to survive during famine and disaster relief. The World Potato Congress also featured a session on how to reconstruct the potato sector of Ukraine, the world’s fourth-largest potato producer. Visit fao.org for more information.