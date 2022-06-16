Edge of Ag News

Vehicles could deter birds
In the future cameras could spot birds feeding on crops and launch unmanned-aerial vehicles to deter them. The cameras could then watch for the next invading flock without humans nearby. Researchers at Washington State University have designed an automatic system that could patrol crops 24 hours a day.
"Growers don't really have a good tool they can rely on for deterring pest birds at an affordable price," said Manoj Karkee, an associate professor in the department of biological systems engineering at Washington State University. "With further refinement and industry partnerships, this system could work."
He and his team ran two separate tests – detecting birds and deploying unmanned-aerial vehicles automatically. The team developed a camera system and algorithm that would find birds and count them as they flew in and out of fields. The team then customized small vehicles and deployed them for flight tests on small plots with simulated birds.
It will be several years before the technology would be commercially available for growers because there are still several hurdles. Developers need to ensure that it would work at scale, comply with federal regulations, and continue to deter birds even if unmanned-aerial vehicles are commonly flying.
"Birds are really clever," Karkee said. "They often find ways around deterrents. We don't want a system that lasts only for a few months or years before they stop being scared."
Birds are currently scared by the motion and whirring noises made by vehicles. But sounds, such as distress calls or predatory-bird noises, could be added, he said.
"We could make drones look like predators, or have reflective propellers that are really shiny," he said. "All of these working together would likely keep birds away from vineyards and fields."
Karkee plans to meet with growers, technology companies and other stakeholders to begin working toward a commercially available automated system.
The study recently was published in Computer and Electronics in Agriculture. Visit sciencedirect.com -- and search for “bird deterrence” – and wsu.edu for more information.
Oat genome mapped
The entire genome of oats recently was sequenced and characterized. That could help plant breeders develop oats with improved nutritional content. The detailed genetic analysis also strengthens evidence that oats are safe in a gluten-free diet, according to Sweden’s Lund University.
The research provides a foundation to develop oat varieties with greater yields, better climate resilience, improved nutritional properties and increased sustainability, said Olof Olsson, professor of applied biochemistry at Lund University.
The mapping of the oat genome also makes it possible to transfer knowledge from other crops more quickly to new and improved oat varieties.
An example of how the genome is used today is the search for oat varieties without genes that produce enzymes that break down fats post-harvest. The goal is to develop new oat varieties that don’t need heat treatment before they’re used in various products, said Sofia Marmon, a researcher in applied biochemistry. Visit lunduniversity.lu.se and search for “oat genome” for more information.