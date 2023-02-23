Corn-sustainability protocol launched
The U.S. Grains Council recently launched its Corn Sustainability Assurance Protocol and Sustainable Corn Exports web platform. The protocol is a way for U.S. corn producers to provide insights into their sustainable-farming practices.
The protocol is expected to continue strengthening global sales by highlighting producers’ alignment with increasingly climate-focused markets, the U.S. Grains Council said.
The protocol is a farmer-led initiative to show the sustainability foundations underpinning U.S. agriculture, and the traditional and innovative techniques that U.S. corn producers are adopting, the council said.
Through the Sustainable Corn Exports web platform, U.S. corn buyers can issue shipment-specific “records of sustainability.” That will enable corn importers to determine and document the compliance of U.S. corn shipments with local sustainability requirements.
The web platform is provided free to U.S. corn farmers, exporters and international importers. Visit sustainablecornexports.org for more information.
Climate-planning options offered
The U.S. Government Accountability Office recently identified 13 options that the U.S. Department of Agriculture could integrate into its ongoing climate-resilience planning. The Government Accountability Office made its recommendations after a review of literature and interviews with experts.
1. Collect data on practices that enhance climate resilience.
2. Expand technical assistance to prioritize and promote climate resilience.
3. Prioritize climate resilience in whole-farm conservation planning.
4. Expand the capacity and expertise of USDA's Climate Hubs.
5. Develop an agricultural climate-resilience plan that addresses regional needs.
6. Establish standards for climate-resilient agricultural operations.
7. Revise the Natural Resources Conservation Service's Conservation Practice Standards to include climate resilience.
8. Expand conservation-program eligibility criteria to include and prioritize climate resilience.
9. Expand the capacity of USDA's conservation programs.
10. Research the feasibility of incorporating climate resilience into crop-insurance rates.
11. Require producer adoption of climate-resilient practices to claim crop-insurance premium subsidies.
12. Offer crop-insurance premium subsidies for climate-resilient operations.
13. Require producer adoption of climate-resilient practices to maintain Farm Bill Title I program eligibility.
Implementing multiple options offers the most potential to improve the climate resilience of agricultural producers, according to experts and the agency’s analysis using the Disaster Resilience Framework. The appropriate mix of options is a policy choice that requires complex trade-off decisions.
By analyzing options and incorporating them, as appropriate, in future climate-resilience planning efforts, the USDA could help meet its obligations to executive orders. It also could inform legislative efforts to reduce fiscal exposure from the federal crop-insurance program and agricultural disaster-assistance programs, the Government Accountability Office stated.
The agency conducted the study pointing to the Fourth National Climate Assessment, which projected that agricultural production will decline in regions with increased frequency and duration of climate-change impacts.
The U.S. Congress has appropriated more than $15 billion in agricultural-disaster relief in recent years. Extreme-weather events also create fiscal exposure from the federal crop insurance program.
More than 100 agricultural commodities were insured in 2021, with a total program liability of $136.6 billion. The Government Accountability Office in 2013 added Limiting the Federal Government's Fiscal Exposure by Better Managing Climate Change Risks to its High Risk List.
Acting to reduce potential losses by planning for climate hazards can help manage risks, the agency stated. Visit gao.gov and search for "climate change" for more information.
Wheat produces less acrylamide
A gene-edited variety of wheat recently showed a significant reduction of acrylamide when the flour is baked. The new wheat strain was gene-edited to reduce the formation of asparagine in the grains. When cooked the amino acid is converted to acrylamide, a potential carcinogen.
Levels of asparagine – acrylamide’s precursor – in the gene-edited wheat were as much as 50 percent lower than the control variety Cadenza. Once ground into flour and cooked, the amounts of acrylamide formed also were reduced by as much as 45 percent.
The wheat was grown in a field trial, which was an important step in determining whether it would be viable.
“The study showed that gene editing to reduce asparagine concentration in the wheat grain works just as well in the field as under glass, said Nigel Halford, a crop scientist who led the study at Rothhamsted Research in Harpenden, England.
Availability of reduced acrylamide wheat could enable food businesses to comply with evolving regulations on its presence in food without costly changes to production lines or reductions in product quality. It also could have a significant impact on dietary acrylamide intake for consumers, he said. Visit rothamsted.ac.uk for more information.