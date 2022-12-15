Edge of Ag News

Nematodes studied as bioinsecticides
Two scientists at the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Research Service are working to ensure a sustainable future for cranberries.
Shawn Steffan and David Shapiro Ilan – both research entomologists with the Agricultural Research Service – are working to help growers tap into the potential of two nematode species. The nematodes could help control cranberry pests.
Steffan works at the USDA’s Vegetable Crops Research Unit in Madison, Wisconsin. Ilan works at the USDA’s Southeastern Fruit and Tree Nut Research Laboratory in Byron, Georgia.
“Many growers are interested in new tools to control pests, especially tools that can reduce their use of pesticides,” Steffan said.
He has discovered that a previously identified nematode he found in some Wisconsin soils – Oscheius onirici – offers potential as a biocontrol agent. It kills several major cranberry pests, such as the red-headed flea beetle and the sparganothis fruitworm in less than 72 hours.
Steffan also has been evaluating a second nematode species – Heterorhabditis georgiana – as a potential biocontrol. It originally was discovered by Ilan.
When applied to the soil and watered the two nematode species appear to be as effective at controlling cranberry pests as two insecticide applications.
Additional studies are planned, but preliminary results show that the two nematodes should be effective in cranberry production nationwide. They also could be useful in controlling pests of blueberries and other crops, Steffan said.
Steffan and Shapiro Ilan are developing a portable production system that cranberry growers could use to mass produce the nematodes and apply them with the same equipment they now use to spray insecticides. Visit ars.usda.gov for more information.
Sun powers dehydrator
A multipurpose solar dehydrator is being developed at Purdue University. It’s being designed to improve methods to process specialty crops to improve quality and nutritional value and provide healthy food options.
The Dehymeleon is being developed by Klein Ileleji, CEO and chief technology officer of JUA Technologies. He’s also a professor of agricultural and biological engineering. JUA Technologies is affiliated with Purdue Foundry.
The dehydrator would enable small-size and mid-size growers to add value to their crops and increase farm income. It’s powered by renewable solar energy, which conserves energy and reduces operation costs, Ileleji said.
In developing countries of the tropics, postharvest losses of horticultural produce can be as great as 50 percent. Dehydrating foods hygienically and with readily available solar energy could help support nutrition security. It also has the potential to help growers increase their income from value-added processing, Ileleji said.
More research will be conducted to determine the dehydrator’s performance for fruits, vegetables, spices and herbs. JUA Technologies also will conduct beta prototyping of the product for manufacture.
The company has been awarded a Phase II Small Business Innovation Research grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to further develop its technology. Visit juatechnology.com or contact foundry@prf.org for more information.
Team targets water-use efficiency
Crops used for bioenergy production need to be grown where water supply is insufficient or too inconsistent to support production of traditional food crops, says Ivan Baxter, a principal investigator at the Donald Danforth Plant Science Center. He’s leading a new project to better understand water-use efficiency in bioenergy crops.
Yields of bioenergy crops, such as Sorghum bicolor, have increased through breeding and improved agronomy. But the amount of biomass produced for a given amount of water use has remained constant. Baxter and a team of researchers will focus on three major control points of water-limited production.
- enhanced acquisition of available water by roots
- reduced water use through pores plants use to exchange water and carbon dioxide
- improved photosynthetic carbon assimilation
The researchers will identify the major bottlenecks that affect each of the processes.
The team will work with sorghum and a closely related model plant, Setaria viridis, which is smaller and faster growing to enable rapid testing. The researchers will use genetics, genomics and bioinformatics in both species to identify new genes that can affect the control points.
Synthetic biology approaches will be developed to control when and where in the plant the genes are expressed. Modeling will be used to determine the best approaches. New plant-transformation approaches will be used to accelerate evaluation cycles, moving quickly from idea to implementation. Visit danforthcenter.org for more information.