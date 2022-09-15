Edge of Ag News

Soil temperature used for pest prediction
Soil temperature can be used to monitor and predict the spread of corn earworm, which ravages corn, soybeans and various vegetable crops. The ability to better monitor the pest and predict where it will appear could help farmers more effectively control the pest.
North Carolina State University researchers combined historical soil temperature data with long-term corn earworm-monitoring data and information on how the pest survives cold conditions. Their goal was to better understand how well the pest can survive underground during cold winter months.
Greater overwintering success can expand areas where the pest can live and thrive because it can migrate long distances. Greater overwintering success in more northern latitudes increases the potential for crop damage. Climate change also affects overwintering success, the researchers said.
“There’s a preconceived notion that pests have little overwintering success north of 40 degrees latitude,” said Douglas Lawton, a former postdoctoral researcher at North Carolina State and co-corresponding author of the study. “That may have been true in the 1930s, but now we have more data-guided evidence to ask and answer the question, ‘Where can this species actually overwinter?’”
People are also reading…
The research shows that 40 degrees latitude isn’t the best division for overwintering success. The researchers developed their own maps – overlaying different data sets – to show three relevant geographic zones.
The “Southern Range” is where pests survive through the winter months. The “Northern Limits” area is where pests are generally unable to survive during winter. And the “Transitional Zone” is in between the northern and southern areas where pests may or may not survive the winter.
The researchers used the zones to show historical trends for corn earworm. Then they used a model to make predictions about pest spread extending to the end of the century. In that model the Southern Range since 1981 grew by three percent. The models suggest that zone will double in size by the end of the century and shift well to the north, with the other two zones shrinking.
Minnesota, with its harsh winters, saw no corn earworm overwintering success from 1950 through 2021, the data show. But by the end of the century the predictive models show the entire state firmly in the Transitional Zone.
“Making sense of what’s taking place with the pest is really important for agricultural producers,” said Anders Huseth, an assistant professor of entomology and plant pathology at North Carolina State. “We’ve shown the element of uncertainty that can have demonstrable effects on farmers and potentially new opportunities for pesticide-resistance selection. Our models visualize that change and provide touchstones for pest management.
“Now we’d like to develop a better forecasting tool along with a risk-prediction model. Success here could reduce both costs for farmers and pesticide into the environment.”
The study was published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. Visit pnas.org and search for “pest population dynamics” for more information.