Edge of Ag News

Fungus helps corn survive
A fungus that can colonize or grow within corn plants doesn’t just leave the plants unharmed. It also can help the plants thwart harmful bugs and other fungi, according to a new study at Pennsylvania State University.
Researchers found that when the Metarhizium robertsii fungus colonized corn, plants were less vulnerable to the effects of another fungus, C. heterostrophus. The latter causes southern corn leaf blight.
Corn plants grown from seeds treated with M. robertsii also grew taller and heavier than plants grown from untreated seeds.
People are also reading…
M. robertsii could be an important tool in growing corn and helping it thwart disease, especially for organic growers, said Mary Barbercheck, a professor of entomology at Penn State.
The fungus could potentially be used to help develop a treatment to apply to plants or to treat seeds before they’re planted, she said.
The researchers applied M. robertsii spores to corn seeds before planting both treated and untreated seeds in a greenhouse. Once the seedlings were large enough to have sprouted three or four leaves, the scientists applied C. heterostrophus to both the treated and untreated plants.
Four days later they measured the seedlings’ height, biomass above the ground, colonization of the plants by M. robertsii, and severity of southern corn leaf blight infection.
They found that 74 percent of the plants whose seeds had been treated with M. robertsii spores were colonized successfully by that fungus. The corn grown from M. robertsii-treated seeds had less severe southern corn leaf blight. It also had greater height and above-ground biomass than plants grown from untreated seeds.
Barbercheck said that she and her colleagues will continue to explore how the fungus interacts with corn – for example, how soil moisture impacts its effects. Visit journals.plos.org and search for "Mary Barbercheck" for more information.