Edge of Ag News

Company to acquire pheromone platform
FMC Corporation recently signed an agreement to acquire BioPhero ApS, a Denmark-based pheromone research and production company. The acquisition would add biologically produced pheromone insect-control technology to FMC's product line and research-and-development pipeline.
BioPhero has developed a yeast-fermentation process for manufacturing pheromones at reduced cost and with fewer production steps compared to traditional chemical synthesis methods, FMC stated. Reduced costs expand the pheromone market from the current focus on specialty fruit and vegetables to now include the row-crop market, the company added.
Pheromones can be used in an integrated pest-management program to control the buildup of insect populations by disrupting the mating process. FMC expects to launch five pheromone products in the next three years to five years, said Kathleen Shelton, FMC executive vice president and chief technology officer.
Opportunities for biomanufacturing technology extend beyond insect control. The company could expand the use of fermentation technologies in more crops targeting a variety of pests such fungi and weeds, she said.
FMC’s acquisition of BioPhero is expected to be completed by the end of the third quarter 2022 following regulatory approvals and satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Visit fmc.com for more information.
Potato genome explored
Most commercially grown potato varieties are tetraploids, which means they possess four sets of chromosomes. Potato varieties that are diploid – with just two sets of chromosomes – are less complex to breed and could revolutionize potato breeding and production, according to Scotland’s James Hutton Institute.
Researchers led by the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences explored the genome evolution and diversity of 24 wild and 20 cultivated diploid potato varieties. The researchers created a map of significant genetic traits that may help breeders accelerate the development of new varieties.
Glenn Bryan, a potato geneticist at the James Hutton Institute-Cell and Molecular Sciences group and a co-author of the study, said, “The work gives a ‘pan genome’ view across a diverse set of diploid potatoes that span the domestication timeline of this important global food crop. The work will be a fantastic source of information for potato geneticists and breeders and will provide a rich source of data that will facilitate diploid hybrid breeding."
The study recently was published in Nature. Visit nature.com and search for “genome evolution of potatoes” for more information.
Cannabis-disease research begins
Research is being launched to protect cannabis strains from plant diseases. Researchers from Clemson University and Curio Wellness also will work to increase production efficiency of cannabis.
The researchers will build a knowledge base for cannabis tissue culture, said Matt Taylor, applied-science director for Curio Wellness, a licensed medical cannabis company. Tissue culture involves growing plants in an environment free of microorganisms and pathogens. It’s used for biological research, plant breeding and propagation.
Both organizations will conduct research using their individual plant collections. Research conducted at Clemson will be shared with researchers at Curio for use on their plants. They have the medical expertise to create the best products from cannabis, said Jeff Adelberg, a horticulture professor at Clemson.
Visit curiowellness.com and clemson.edu/cafls for more information.
Fossil fuels remain dominant
Fossil fuels – petroleum, natural gas and coal – accounted for 79 percent of the 97 quadrillion British thermal units – quads – of primary energy consumption in the United States in 2021. About 21 percent of primary energy consumption in 2021 came from other sources such as renewables and nuclear, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration’s Monthly Energy Review.
The 4-quad increase in U.S. primary energy consumption in 2021 was the largest annual increase on record and was mostly attributable to a gradual return to pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels of activity. The increase in 2021 follows a 7-quad decrease in 2020, which was the largest annual decrease on record.
Consumption of renewable energy increased slightly from 11.5 quads in 2020 to a record 12.2 quads in 2021. Increased use of renewables for electricity generation such as wind and solar energy was partially offset by a decline in hydroelectricity generation. U.S. nuclear energy consumption totaled 8.2 quads in 2020, the least since 2012.
Petroleum has been the most-consumed primary energy source since surpassing coal in 1950. Petroleum consumption remains less than its 2005 peak, totaling 35 quads in 2021. Natural-gas consumption totaled 31.3 quads in 2021, a slight decline from the previous year. Visit eia.gov and search for "monthly energy review" for more information.
Vector-borne disease center funded
Funding for the Midwest Center of Excellence for Vector-borne Disease will be renewed for another five years by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Susan Paskewitz, a professor of entomology, and Lyric Bartholomay, a professor of pathobiological sciences, will co-direct the $10-million center.
The center is located at UW-Madison with partners in Minnesota, Illinois, Michigan, Indiana and Iowa. The center addresses management of diseases caused by viruses transmitted by mosquitoes such as West Nile, and tick-borne pathogens such as Borrelia burgdorferi – Lyme disease.
In the next five years personnel at the center will test and improve existing methods of mosquito and tick management and bite prevention. They’ll evaluate new products and methods. They’ll also support the training of the next generation of medical and public-health entomologists. And they’ll work to enhance a community of practice between academic scientists, public-health organizations, mosquito-control operations and pest-control service providers. Visit mcevbd.wisc.edu for more information.