Edge of Ag News

Poplars to be engineered
Researchers will use biotechnology to breed poplar trees as a crop that can be used for bioenergy, biomaterial and bioproduct alternatives to petroleum-based materials. The project is being led by researchers at the University of Georgia. They’ve been awarded a $15.8 million grant by the U.S. Department of Energy for the research.
“Poplars are among the fastest growing trees in the United States and are important for carbon sequestration and global carbon cycling,” said Robin Buell, principal investigator and the Georgia Research Alliance Eminent Scholar Chair in Crop Genomics.
The team will start by measuring messenger ribonucleic acid transcripts in single cells – mRNA transcripts are portable strands of RNA that encapsulate the information contained in a gene. The researchers will then study how the 3D deoxyribonucleic acid changes in single cells. From that they’ll create a cell type-specific gene expression and regulatory map of poplar to provide new information on gene function, Buell said.
The researchers propose to genetically engineer poplar, changing its architecture and engineering it to produce different things in the leaves and wood, Buell said.
“We’ll generate poplar trees that have different architecture via changing their shape and ratio of leaves to wood,” she said. “For example we’ll make a bush like a hydrangea, a tree shaped like an apple tree and a tree like a loblolly pine.”
Visit science.osti.gov/ber for more information.
Plant-based-meat market forecasted
The global plant-based-meat market is estimated to be valued about $8 billion in 2022. It’s projected to reach about $16 billion by 2027, at an average growth rate of 14.7 percent, according to a study by MarketsandMarkets.
The projected growth is attributed to an increase in the vegan and flexitarian population, an increasing awareness about the health benefits of plant-based meat and an increase in investment by government bodies. It's also attributed to an investment by major food industry companies in plant-based meat products, according to the market analyst.
The soy segment is expected to dominate the market. Soy serves as an alternative to meat sources due to its protein content. Soy production is increasing in South America due to increased demand from Europe and North America.
The plant-based meat market is segmented into burger patties, strips and nuggets, sausages, meatballs and other products. Burgers are popular among consumers globally, particularly in North America. With the growing veganism trend and health consciousness, the demand for plant-based burgers is increasing, according to MarketsandMarkets.
The European plant-based meat market accounted for the greatest market share in 2020. The dominance is attributed to increasing health concerns among consumers and an increasing veganism trend in the region. The study identifies key players in the sector.
- Beyond Meat
- Kellogg Company
- Impossible Foods Inc.
- Maple Leaf Foods
- Unilever
- Conagra Foods
- Tofurky
- Sunfed
Visit marketsandmarkets.com and search for "plant-based meat" for more information.