Edge of Ag News

Universities make economic impact
An economic analysis on the impact of international agriculture research and development conducted by U.S. universities shows a good return on investment. Every dollar invested for the past 40 years has provided a return of $8.52 in economic impact, according to agricultural economists at Kansas State University and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Economic Research Service.
Timothy Dalton at Kansas State University and Keith Fuglie of the USDA reviewed U.S. Agency for International Development projects. About $1.24 billion was invested in supporting agricultural development and improving food security around the world. Those projects returned $10 billion in economic impact, Dalton said.
“University-funded programs positively impact the most vulnerable populations in low- and middle-income countries,” Dalton said. “Those living on less than $5.50 per day receive 78 percent of the research benefits. About 30 percent of those receiving benefits live in extreme poverty on less than a daily net income of $1.90.”
Fuglie said, “Agricultural productivity is one of the most powerful tools we have for promoting food security and equitable economic growth in low-income countries. When you raise productivity you’re improving the incomes and welfare of some of the most undernourished and poorest people in the world.”
Some of the greatest returns on investment were in integrated pest-management technologies and new varieties of cereals and legumes. Also providing good returns were investments in alleviating post-harvest losses through improved storage practices, the researchers said.
International research provides benefits to U.S. taxpayers as well, Dalton said.
“We currently face insect pests in U.S. sorghum that occurred in southern Africa in the 1980s, and in Latin America and the Caribbean during the early 2000s,” he said. “When those pests appeared in the United States we were able to hit them head-on with the knowledge we generated for farmers in those other countries.”
The research studied projects completed between 1978 and 2018.
The study was published in Cambridge Core. Visit cambridge.org/core/journals and search for "USAID investment in agricultural research" for more information.
Cannabis-disease research begins
Research is being launched to protect cannabis strains from plant diseases. Researchers from Clemson University and Curio Wellness also will work to increase production efficiency of cannabis.
The researchers will build a knowledge base for cannabis tissue culture, said Matt Taylor, applied-science director for Curio Wellness, a licensed medical cannabis company. Tissue culture involves growing plants in an environment free of microorganisms and pathogens. It’s used for biological research, plant breeding and propagation.
Both organizations will conduct research using their individual plant collections. Research conducted at Clemson will be shared with researchers at Curio for use on their plants. They have the medical expertise to create the best products from cannabis, said Jeff Adelberg, a horticulture professor at Clemson.
Visit curiowellness.com and clemson.edu/cafls for more information.
Disease center funded
Funding for the Midwest Center of Excellence for Vector-borne Disease will be renewed for another five years by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Susan Paskewitz, a professor of entomology, and Lyric Bartholomay, a professor of pathobiological sciences, will co-direct the $10-million center.
The center is located at UW-Madison with partners in Minnesota, Illinois, Michigan, Indiana and Iowa. The center addresses management of diseases caused by viruses transmitted by mosquitoes such as West Nile, and tick-borne pathogens such as Borrelia burgdorferi – Lyme disease.
In the next five years personnel at the center will test and improve existing methods of mosquito and tick management and bite prevention. They’ll evaluate new products and methods. They’ll also support the training of the next generation of medical and public-health entomologists. And they’ll work to enhance a community of practice between academic scientists, public-health organizations, mosquito-control operations and pest-control service providers. Visit mcevbd.wisc.edu for more information.