Funding increases cover crops
Helping to double the acreage of cover crops in the United States to 40 million acres by 2030 is the aim of a new project led by the University of Missouri-Center for Regenerative Agriculture. The project recently was awarded a $10 million grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture-National Institute of Food and Agriculture.
Rob Myers, director of the Center for Regenerative Agriculture, said it was important to receive the funding because one of the biggest factors that could limit future growth of cover crops is having an adequate seed supply. Improved varieties well-adapted to different regions, soil types and cropping systems also are important, he said.
The project involves collaboration among 14 faculty members at the University of Missouri as well as 38 scientists from across the country, 12 universities, three seed companies, the American Seed Trade Association, three USDA-Agricultural Research Service locations and three USDA-Natural Resources Conservation Service-Plant Materials Centers.
Along with doubling seed production for cover crops and distributing them to farmers nationwide, the project collaborators will inform farmers about new varieties of cover crops and examine which types are best suited for different regions of the country. Visit cafnr.missouri.edu for more information.
Hoody features biobased ‘polyester’
Working with Madison, Wisconsin-based Virent Inc., Patagonia has manufactured its first fully biobased product, the SugarDown Hoody. The clothing and gear company has launched the new product using materials derived from Louisiana sugarcane.
Virent used its BioForming process to convert sugars into paraxylene, a component of polyester that’s typically derived from crude oil. Using sugarcane Virent produced paraxylene – a component of the SugarDown Hoody’s polyester shell and liner.
Converting plant-based feedstocks into low-carbon renewable chemicals has the potential to broadly impact the renewables industry, said Dave Kettner, president of Virent. Visit virent.com and patagonia.com for more information.
Database could speed pest control
A new database of 19 insect genomes encompassing some of the most damaging crop pests has been made publicly available. The new database could help speed development of novel pest-control approaches that can overcome pest resistance and create more crop-protection solutions, according to Rothhamsted Research in Harpenden, England.
The four-year Pest Genome Initiative, a consortium of Rothamsted Research, Syngenta and Bayer, sequenced the genomes. Researchers then assembled them into their constituent chromosomes before adding information about individual gene coding.
The researchers say their efforts will help in the development of crop-protection products that are more species-specific. The researchers will help develop non-chemical pest-control methods such as manipulating insect behavior, focusing on genes that control how insects find mates and host plants and distract them from crops.
By understanding the pests’ genes researchers can better understand the specific proteins they make. By comparing those proteins to proteins made by non-target species, control methods can be tailored to work only on targeted pests, said Linda Field, insect molecular biologist professor emerita of Rothamsted Research.
A further use for the genome sequences is identifying insect species that have the potential to switch diets to feed on other crops. That may become an issue in certain countries as pests migrate or new crops are grown as the climate changes, Rothamsted Research stated. Visit rothamsted.ac.uk for more information.