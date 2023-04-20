Tool speeds microbe engineering
A deoxyribonucleic acid – DNA – editing tool has been adapted to make engineering microbes easier and faster, according to the Oak Ridge National Laboratory.
The Serine recombinase-Assisted Genome Engineering system, lets scientists quickly insert and test new DNA designs in a variety of microorganisms. Engineered microbes hold promise for making biofuels, recycling mixed plastics, aiding soil carbon storage, and treating health disorders.
The system works in virtually all microorganisms, said Adam Guss, a genetic and metabolic engineer at Oak Ridge National Laboratory. Microbes were modified in a few days with SAGE, compared with a tailoring process that can require weeks using existing methods.
The system can speed the work of industry and academic researchers in their own organisms of interest, Guss said. Visit science.org – search for "Adam Guss" – for more information.
Swine research facility expanded
Scientists at the University of Missouri have been working for more than two decades on genetically modifying pigs to prevent diseases that threaten both swine and humans. They’ve pioneered technology using pigs, which has provided a foundation for successful transplants in humans. That included a partial heart transplant in a six-month-old baby by Maryland-based surgeons in 2022.
Genetically modified pigs are now used to study a range of human ailments such as cystic fibrosis, retinitis pigmentosa and cancer. Many other technologies have been developed such as those to create a heart and kidney that resist hyper-acute rejection when transplanted.
Randall Prather, director of the National Swine Resource and Research Center at the university, and his team’s longtime work has made the center a go-to source for genetically modified pigs used for advancing discoveries. The center’s capacity will be doubled in coming months, with a goal of broadening swine-genetics lines.
The South Farm Swine Research and Education Facility Addition, a recently completed building, will provide another 12,000 square feet to accommodate housing for animal models used by faculty who are studying genetic engineering in large animals. The project is funded by $5 million from the National Institutes of Health Resources and Services Administration with an intended completion date of 2025.
The National Swine Resource and Research Center serves as a National Institute of Health center for researchers across numerous fields. In total the center was awarded an $8 million grant and $30,000 in university funding for the expansion. Visit nsrrc.missouri.edu for more information.