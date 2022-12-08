Edge of Ag News

Seeds travel to space station
Seeds recently were launched into space and are traveling to the International Space Station. Seeds of Arabidopsis – a plant commonly used in genetic experiments – and sorghum will be exposed inside and outside of the space station for about three months. They’ll be subjected to microgravity as well as a mixture of cosmic radiation and extremely cold temperatures.
When the seeds are returned to Earth, scientists at the joint Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations and International Atomic Energy Agency Center of Nuclear Techniques in Food and Agriculture will grow and screen them for useful traits to better understand space-induced mutations of seeds. The scientists will identify varieties able to adapt to changing terrestrial conditions associated with climate change.
The ongoing experiment is based on about 60 years’ of experience at the center. Scientists there have induced mutations in plants and hastened breeding with the help of radiation to develop new crop varieties. To date more than 3,400 mutant varieties of more than 210 plant species that were developed using induced genetic variation and mutation breeding have officially been released for commercial use in 70 countries.
The new experiment will be the first time the organizations conduct genomic and biological analyses of seeds exposed to space mutagenesis. One goal for the experiment is to compare such seeds with ones exposed to radiation in laboratory conditions to study deoxyribonucleic acid – DNA – and growth effects.
The two organizations also recently agreed to intensify their collaborations in food and agriculture using nuclear science and technology. They plan to increase research and development to help countries achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Visit fao.org and iaea.org for more information.