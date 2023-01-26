Edge of Ag News

Drought-resilient wheat studied
Reduced height, or semi-dwarf, wheat varieties with improved drought resilience may soon be grown in fields around the world. An international team of researchers has discovered a new height-reducing gene. That means seeds can be planted deeper in the soil, providing access to moisture without the adverse effect on emergence seen with existing wheat varieties. Wheat varieties with the Rht13 gene could enable farmers to grow wheat in drier soil conditions.
Philippa Borrill, group leader at the John Innes Center in the United Kingdom and a corresponding author of the study, said that discovery of the gene, its effects and exact location on the wheat genome, means breeders could have a perfect genetic marker to allow them to breed more climate-resilient wheat.
The new semi-dwarfing gene also may result in stems that are better able to withstand stormy weather.
The Rht13 dwarf gene overcomes problems with seedling emergence because it acts in tissues higher in the wheat stem. The dwarfing mechanism only takes effect once the seedling has fully emerged. That gives farmers a significant advantage when planting deeper in dry conditions, according to the John Innes Center.
In collaboration with a group at the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization in Australia, researchers used ribonucleic acid – RNA – and chromosome sequencing to track the new semi-dwarfing gene. They found a one-point mutation change – a single letter change in a sequence of deoxyribonucleic acid – DNA – and the variation on the Rht13 locus encodes a defense-related gene that’s switched on all of the time.
Experiments testing the effects of the gene in a range of transgenic-wheat plants confirmed that the Rht13 variation represents a new class of reduced-height gene – more commonly associated with disease resistance versus Green Revolution genes, which are associated with hormones and, therefore, affect overall growth.
The next step will be to test how the gene works in diverse agronomic environments. The researchers are investigating how the mechanism works and are exploring the hypothesis that it may involve molecular restrictions on the cell wall preventing elongation.
The study was published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. Visit pnas.org and search for “Rht13 dwarfism in wheat” for more information.