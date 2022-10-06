Edge of Ag News

Nylon material developed from biomass
Japan’s Toray Industries Inc. recently developed 100-percent adipic acid, a raw material for nylon 66, from sugars derived from biomass. The company developed a technique combining microbial-fermentation technology and chemical-purification technology that harnesses separation membranes.
The company will test polymerization of nylon 66, develop production technology and conduct market research. It estimates commercializing bio-based adipic acid by 2030.
Nylon 66 has been used for many years in fibers, resins and other products due to its durable properties. Demands for eco-friendly nylon 66 have increased in recent years amid growing awareness of sustainability. One challenge is that conventional chemical synthesis for producing adipic acid generates a greenhouse gas called dinitrogen monoxide. The bio-adipic acid production technique is reported free of dinitrogen-monoxide emissions.
Toray is developing a process for producing sugars from crop residues and other plant resources. Sugars from the process could be used as raw materials for bio-based adipic acid.
Toray collaborated on the development with the National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology, and RIKEN, a research institution in Japan. Visit toray.com for more information.
Purple tomato’s arrival expected
American gardeners should be able to purchase seeds and grow nutritionally enhanced high-anthocyanin purple tomatoes in 2023. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service recently determined that Norfolk Plant Sciences’ modified tomato is unlikely to pose an increased plant pest risk relative to tomatoes with a comparable genetic background.
The United Kingdom’s Norfolk Plant Sciences is a spinout company from the John Innes Centre and The Sainsbury Laboratory, two research institutes based at Norwich Research Park. The company was established by Cathie Martin, a professor of plant biology at the John Innes Centre, and Jonathan Jones, group leader in plant health discovery at The Sainsbury Laboratory. They’re working to commercialize their research into plants with health-giving compounds.
The decision follows a long wait for Martin, who developed the anthocyanin-rich purple tomato in 2008. She engineered a genetic “on switch” derived from an edible flower, which was involved in creating the tomato.
Independent studies indicate that antioxidants and anthocyanins can reduce the incidence of cancer, improve cardiovascular function, and improve health. Although purple-skinned tomato varieties exist, they don’t accumulate useful levels of the healthy compounds within the fruit flesh, according to the John Innes Centre. Visit tsl.ac.uk for more information.
Bee biodiversity needed
Many more species of bees are needed to maintain crop yields in the long term.
“Biodiversity plays a key role in the stability of ecosystems through time,” said Natalie Lemanski, a postdoctoral researcher in the ecology, evolution and natural resources department at Rutgers University and lead author of a study recently published in Nature Ecology & Evolution.
“You do actually need more bee species to have stable pollination services over a growing season and over years,” she said.
Lemanski and her research team focused on various populations of bees at dozens of farms in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and California. They found that many more bee species than expected were needed for pollination for an entire flowering season. Even more were needed for a period of multiple years.
The researchers discovered different bee species pollinated the same types of plants at different times of the year. They also found that different species were the dominant pollinators on the same kind of plants in different years.
Because of natural fluctuations in bee populations all species present were needed to maintain a minimum threshold of pollination during lean years.
The study offers substantiation to a concept ecologists refer to as the “insurance hypothesis,” Lemanski said. The idea is that ecosystems benefit when nature diversifies the portfolio, supporting multiple species of a category of a plant or animal rather than relying on one dominant species.
“We found that two to three times as many bee species were needed to meet a target level of crop pollination through the course of a growing season compared to a single date,” Lemanski said. “Similarly, twice as many species were needed to provide pollination in the course of six years compared to a single year.”
The researchers based their analysis on extensive observations of bee visits to flowers and measurements of the quantity of pollen grains deposited on individual flowers through weeks and months within a given calendar year and then through multiple years.
They collected data at 16 blueberry farms in southern New Jersey, 25 watermelon farms in central New Jersey and eastern Pennsylvania, and 36 watermelon farms in the north Central Valley of California.
The magnitude of increase in species needed through multiple years was consistent among crop systems when considered through the same interval of time, Lemanski said.
“The relationship between timescale and the number of species needed didn’t stabilize,” she said. “That suggests that even a longer time series spanning multiple seasons may further bolster the need for biodiversity to ensure reliable ecosystem service.”
Visit nature.com and search for "greater bee diversity" for more information.