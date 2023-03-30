Weather-station network to expand
Wisconsin weather has become more unpredictable and extreme, posing challenges for farmers, researchers and the public. But with the help of a network of weather stations known as a mesonet, the state would be better equipped to deal with the future obstacles of a changing climate.
Mesonets can guide everyday decision-making for the protection of crops, property and people’s lives while also supporting research, Extension and education, said Chris Kucharik, a professor and chair of the University of Wisconsin-Department of Agronomy in Madison.
Wisconsin’s current network of environmental-monitoring stations is minimal. About half of the 14 weather- and soil-monitoring stations are at UW-research stations. Data from the stations are currently hosted by Michigan State University’s mesonet.
Moving forward the stations will move to a designated Wisconsin-based mesonet – called Wisconet. The total number of stations will increase to 90 to better monitor all regions of the state.
The effort is supported by a $2.3 million grant from the Wisconsin Rural Partnership, a U.S. Department of Agriculture-funded UW initiative, as well as $1 million from the Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation.
Each station will contain equipment to measure atmospheric and soil conditions. Instruments above ground will measure wind speed and direction, humidity, air temperature, solar radiation, and liquid precipitation. Soil temperature and moisture levels will be measured at certain depths underground.
Data from Wisconsin’s existing stations can currently be accessed on Michigan State’s “Enviro-weather” website. They’ll be switched to wisconet.wisc.edu sometime in summer. Kucharik and his team are working to build an open-access site where users can view and download station data in real-time. They’ll also find guidance for using the data to make real-world decisions.
Installation of the mesonet stations is slated to start in summer and is expected be completed in fall of 2026.
Cover-crop benefits, limits studied
Cover crops are planted with an eye toward supplying nutrients to soils, mitigating erosion of soil and limiting leaching of nitrate into groundwater. But slow adoption has stemmed in part from the difficulties of growing cover crops amid the hard freezes of late autumn in the Midwest.
Some farmers have tried swapping post-harvest drill planting of seeds with broadcasting seeds into still-maturing fields of corn or soybeans during the late summer. Warmer days, more precipitation and less expense can be offset by lower germination rates of the surface-sitting seeds, leaving farmers uncertain which technique to apply. Whether certain cover crops might outperform others and under which conditions also remains unclear.
Katja Koehler-Cole of the University of Nebraska-Extension and fellow researchers sought to address those questions with a four-year, three-site study. They conducted the research in fields that either grew corn every year or that were in corn and soybean rotations.
The researchers tested the two planting techniques as well as multiple cover crops – cereal rye; a mix of rye, legumes and a brassica; a diverse mixture of rye, oa – a ts, legumes and two brassicas; or legumes alone.
Overall the cover crops seemed to benefit from pre-harvest broadcasting when followed by a wetter autumn. That boosted their biomass by an average of 90 percent. A drier fall appeared to improve the productivity of conventional post-harvest plantings.
Cereal rye showed the best production, followed by the mixes and then legumes. Both rye and the mixes took up notable amounts of nitrogen from soil, especially in fields alternating between corn and soybean. Rye showed promise for curbing the migration of nitrate to groundwater.
The pre-harvest planting of rye decreased corn yields slightly, by as much as 4 percent. That’s possibly due to that same nitrogen capture, although the mixes showed little effect on yields, the researchers found.
Systematically comparing the effects of crop rotations should help future studies offer more specific guidance about growing various cover crops in various seasonal conditions, the researchers said. The team’s findings do suggest that cover crop mixes, or a rye planting with an adjusted fertilizer schedule, could benefit soils and groundwater while minimizing reductions in cash-crop yields. The study was published in Agronomy Journal. Visit acsess.onlinelibrary.wiley.com – search for “Katja Koehler-Cole” for more information.
Cover crops mitigate losses
Cover crops can help keep Midwestern soil drier and healthier, thereby preventing losses incurred when farmers can’t plant cash crops because of flooding or excessive soil moisture.
In a study that examined county-level cover-crop planting, crop insurance data and weather measures in 12 states in the U.S. corn belt from 2005 to 2016, researchers found that greater cover-crop adoption led to lesser levels of crop-insurance losses due to prevented planting.
“Our study suggests that counties with greater cover-crop adoption rates tend to have smaller prevented-planting losses,” said Roderick Rejesus, a professor and Extension specialist in the North Carolina State University-Department of Agricultural and Resource Economics and corresponding author of the study. “Our results are consistent with the notion that planting cover crops can help control excess water in the soil through improved transpiration and better water infiltration. In turn improved soil conditions help reduce the likelihood of farmers being prevented from planting their cash crops.
“We also find evidence that longer-term use of cover crops allows for more accumulation of soil-health benefits through time and results in larger reductions in prevented-planting risk in the long term.”
A 1 percent increase in cover-crop adoption translated to about $40 million in reduced prevented-planting-related indemnities, he said.
Insured farmers can be compensated if they’re prevented from planting due to naturally occurring, insurable causes of loss such as excessive moisture. In response to major Midwestern flooding events, the Federal Crop Insurance Reform Act of 1994 expanded the scope of the crop-insurance program to cover prevented-planting losses as a basic component of crop-insurance policies.
Prevented-planting coverage is widely available for most crops in the federal crop insurance program. The coverage compensates farmers for pre-planting costs incurred to the point of being unable to plant the crop.
Some farmers use winter cereals to establish plants that will use water and dry surface soils while providing an adequate seedbed for the desired cash crop. About 4 percent of farmers use cover crops nationally, Rejesus said.
“Farmers may not see all the benefits of using cover crops because of the initial focus on the costs of planting and then removing them, but the study may provide more evidence of their overall benefits to their farming operations,” he said.
The study was published in American Journal of Agricultural Economics. Visit onlinelibrary.wiley.com – search for "Sunjae Won" for more information.