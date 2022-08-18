Edge of Ag News

Soil-health measurements recommended
The Soil Health Institute recently released recommended measurements for assessing soil health. The institute recommends a minimal suite of three measurements to be widely applied across North America – soil organic-carbon concentration, carbon-mineralization potential and aggregate stability.
Soil organic carbon is a key component of a soil's organic matter. It influences available water-holding capacity, nutrients, biodiversity, structure and other important soil properties.
Carbon-mineralization potential reflects the size and structure of microbial communities in soil. It influences nutrient availability, soil aggregation and resilience to changing climatic conditions.
Aggregate stability describes how strongly soil particles group together. That influences whether a heavy rainfall will infiltrate into a soil or run off a landscape, taking with it nutrients that become detrimental to water quality. Soil aggregates also influence erosion, aeration, root growth and, therefore, nutrient uptake by plants.
While the three metrics provide a minimum suite of widely applicable measurements for assessing soil health, additional measurements may be included depending on the landowner's or researcher's objectives, the Soil Health Institute stated.
“Adding soil texture to the list of measurements allows us to calculate a soil's available water-holding capacity," said Dianna Bagnall, a research soil scientist at the institute. "We can then show farmers how much more water they can store by increasing organic carbon and improving soil health."
Because management doesn’t change soil texture it only needs to be measured once, the Soil Health Institute stated.
With support from the Foundation for Food and Agriculture Research, The Samuel Roberts Noble Foundation and General Mills, the Soil Health Institute led a three-year, $6.5 million project to identify effective measurements for soil health. The institute partnered with more than 100 scientists at 124 long-term agricultural research sites in the United States, Canada, and Mexico where conventional-management systems were compared with soil health-improving systems.
Visit soilhealthinstitute.org and search for “North American project” for more information.
Companies develop high-protein soy ingredients
Archer Daniels Midland and Benson Hill Inc. recently formed a strategic partnership to scale soy ingredients to help meet increasing demand for plant-based proteins. ADM will process and commercialize a portfolio of ingredients derived from Benson Hill’s Ultra-High Protein soybeans through an exclusive North American licensing partnership.
The collaboration will scale ingredients enabled by Benson Hill genetics that feature less-processed proteins with significant water and carbon sustainability benefits, the companies stated.
Leticia Gonçalves, ADM’s president of the company’s global food business, said alternative meat and dairy sales are expected to grow at an annual rate of 14 percent, reaching $125 billion by 2030. ADM has expanded global capacity to meet demand with the acquisition of Sojaprotein. The company also plans to build a protein-solutions innovation center in Decatur, Illinois.
Benson Hill’s CropOS technology platform brings together data analytics and biological knowledge to combine the genetic information of a plant, formulation needs of a customer, and data from farmers to help develop ingredients. When combined with ADM’s capabilities in origination, applications and formulation as well as processing capacity for food markets, the collaboration is expected to result in commercial-scale production of alternative protein products. Visit adm.com and bensonhill.com for more information.
Bioeconomy coalition formed
Several agricultural associations recently launched the Ag Bioeconomy Coalition. Their mission is to advance federal policy initiatives to foster growth toward a circular economy based on innovative products derived from agricultural commodities.
The agricultural bioeconomy uses renewable, biobased materials as inputs to make chemicals and products such as fuels, manufacturing materials and consumer goods. The industry presents an opportunity to tap into the full potential of the American agriculture sector, support supply-chain resiliency, and help address environmental issues, the coalition stated. Several associations are founding members of the coalition.
- American Farm Bureau Federation
- American Soybean Association
- Corn Refiners Association
- Growth Energy
- National Association of State Departments of Agriculture
- National Corn Growers Association
- National Hemp Association
- Plant Based Products Council
The use of biobased products reduces greenhouse-gas emissions by an estimated 12.7 million metric tons of carbon-dioxide equivalents per year, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. That’s equivalent to removing 2.7 million cars from the road per year, the coalition stated.
The domestic biobased-products industry adds more than $470 billion of value to the economy and supports 4.6 million jobs. Between 2013 and 2017 the industry expanded more than 27 percent in terms of value added, the coalition stated.
The coalition’s policy priorities include supporting market transparency and visibility initiatives that facilitate common agricultural bioeconomy nomenclature and measurement. The coalition also is focused on promoting ways in which government entities can support bioeconomy research and development. Visit nasda.org/agbioeconomycoalition for more information.
Fossil fuels remain dominant
Fossil fuels – petroleum, natural gas and coal – accounted for 79 percent of the 97 quadrillion British thermal units – quads – of primary energy consumption in the United States in 2021. About 21 percent of primary energy consumption in 2021 came from other sources such as renewables and nuclear, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration’s Monthly Energy Review.
The 4-quad increase in U.S. primary energy consumption in 2021 was the largest annual increase on record and was mostly attributable to a gradual return to pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels of activity. The increase in 2021 follows a 7-quad decrease in 2020, which was the largest annual decrease on record.
Consumption of renewable energy increased slightly from 11.5 quads in 2020 to a record 12.2 quads in 2021. Increased use of renewables for electricity generation such as wind and solar energy was partially offset by a decline in hydroelectricity generation. U.S. nuclear energy consumption totaled 8.2 quads in 2020, the least since 2012.
Petroleum has been the most-consumed primary energy source since surpassing coal in 1950. Petroleum consumption remains less than its 2005 peak, totaling 35 quads in 2021. Natural-gas consumption totaled 31.3 quads in 2021, a slight decline from the previous year. Visit eia.gov and search for "monthly energy review" for more information.
"Nano-robot" explores cells
Constructing a tiny robot from deoxyribonucleic acid – DNA – and using it to study cell processes invisible to the naked eye … one would be forgiven for thinking it’s science fiction. But it’s the subject of serious research by scientists from Inserm, the French National Center for Scientific Research and Université de Montpellier. A "nano-robot" is expected to enable closer study of the mechanical forces applied at microscopic levels.
Cells are subject to mechanical forces, triggering biological signals essential to many cell processes involved in the normal functioning of one’s body or in the development of diseases. For example the feeling of touch is partly conditional on the application of mechanical forces on specific cell receptors.
Receptors that are sensitive to mechanical forces – known as mechanoreceptors – also enable regulation of other biological processes such as blood-vessel constriction, pain perception, breathing or even detection of sound waves in the ear.
Dysfunction of cellular mechanosensitivity is involved in many diseases. Cancer cells, for example, migrate within the body by sounding and constantly adapting to the mechanical properties of their microenvironment. Such adaptation is only possible because specific forces are detected by mechanoreceptors that transmit the information to the cell cytoskeleton.
Knowledge of molecular mechanisms involved in cell mechanosensitivity is still limited. Several technologies are already available to apply controlled forces and study the mechanisms, but they have limitations.
To propose an alternative, the research team led by Inserm researcher Gaëtan Bellot decided to use the DNA origami method. It enables the self-assembly of 3-D nanostructures in a pre-defined form using the DNA molecule as construction material. In the past 10 years the technique has allowed major advances in the field of nanotechnology.
That has enabled the researchers to design a "nano-robot" composed of three DNA origami structures. It’s compatible with the size of a human cell. It makes it possible to apply and control a force with a resolution of 1 piconewton, namely one trillionth of a Newton – with one Newton corresponding to the force of a finger clicking on a pen. It’s considered the first time that a human-made, self-assembled DNA-based object can apply force with that accuracy.
The team began by coupling the robot with a molecule that recognizes a mechanoreceptor. That made it possible to direct the robot to some cells and specifically apply forces to targeted mechanoreceptors localized on the surface of the cells to activate them.
Such a tool could be used to better understand molecular mechanisms involved in cell mechanosensitivity and discover new cell receptors sensitive to mechanical forces. Using the robot scientists will be able to study more precisely at what moment, when applying force, key signaling pathways for many biological and pathological processes are activated at cell level.
The research is described in Nature Communications. Visit nature.com and search for Gaetan Bellot for more information.