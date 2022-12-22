Edge of Ag News

Biomaterials fit for 3-D printing
Corn stover and switchgrass fibers – when mixed with polylactic acid – yield biocomposites with satisfactory properties for 3-D printing, an Oak Ridge National Laboratory-led team has found.
The presence of ash in plants makes little difference to the fitness of naturally derived materials designed for additive manufacturing. The presence of ash spheres appeared to improve the flow of material for extrusion printing, said Xianhui Zhao, a research and development associate at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory.
Researchers tested as much as 12 percent ash content on a corn-stover biocomposite and found mechanical properties – such as stress and strain tolerance and tensile strength – to be acceptable. The research enables a use for biomass residue from biorefining that could reduce the overall cost of producing sustainable fuels and materials.
Next steps include exploring more biomass materials and testing the composites in a large-volume printer at the laboratory. Visit ornl.gov for more information.
Startup winners chosen
Four companies recently were named winners at the Thrive Global Impact Summit. The event was the culmination of a year-long search for the most innovative startups advancing a new-zero future for agriculture, according to SVG Ventures/Thrive, organizers of the event. The winners were selected from a global pool of about 500 applicants.
• Increasing food security – and grand prize – winner – Umami Meats of Singapore
• Improving soil health and biodiversity winner – Verdi of Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
• Reducing and offsetting emissions winner – California Cultured of Sacramento, California
People are also reading…
• People's Choice award – Biochar Now of Berthoud, Colorado
Umami Meats is building a platform for cultivated seafood production, including inputs from serum-free media to optimized cell lines to bioprocess innovations.
Verdi is building a climate-adaptation platform, starting with tools for plant-level healthcare. The aim is to help growers reduce water-scarcity risk and improve crop productivity.
California Cultured is developing a plant-cell technology for growing sustainable coffee and cocoa beans.
Biochar Now is focused on making and selling biochar on a large scale.
Visit thriveagrifood.com and umamimeats.com and verdiag.com and cacultured.com and biocharnow.com for more information.
Database provides transparency
Bayer recently launched the Bayer Science Collaboration Explorer as part of its ongoing efforts to enhance public trust in scientific innovations, processes and research activities. The Explorer is a publicly accessible database where the company shares information on its collaborations and new contracts with universities, public research institutions and individuals.
Research collaborations are essential to develop and translate scientific findings. But partnerships between the public and private sectors are sometimes regarded with skepticism, Bayer stated. Because science in general is facing eroding trust, Bayer is addressing the desire for more transparency about corporate-funded research with information for all stakeholders about the collaborations. Visit bayer.com and search for "science collaborations" for more information.
Grower-group guide offered
Marbleseed has made available its Grower Group Guide: Growing Farmer Communities for Continuous Improvement and Change. The guide was created for the Ag Solidarity Network platform and administrative infrastructure. But the tips and processes will work for any online community, according to Marbleseed. Visit marbleseed.org or contact victoria.ostenso@marbleseed.org for more information.