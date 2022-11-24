Envision ag possibilities in grassland

WESTBY, Wis. – On a fall day in the Driftless Area, 32 people gathered at Branches Winery to explore the current and future state of agriculture in the region. The group was there for more than just the free lunch and fine wine. Farmers, entrepreneurs, public-health professionals, county and city staff, leaders of non-profit organizations, educators, agricultural professionals and government officials came together as part of Grassland 2.0’s Ridge and Valley Learning Hub.
“With Grassland 2.0 there is a diversity of people – business owners (farmers included), community leaders, students, teachers, residents – coming together for a unified purpose,” said Christina Dollhausen, economic-development and tourism coordinator of Vernon County, Wisconsin. “We all have different beliefs and political mantras, but this unified purpose of taking care of our land, water and soil is something we all can believe in.”
Dollhausen and others of the Ridge and Valley Learning Hub gathered to interrogate results from interviews in the region. They wanted to envision what they want from the rural landscape – from the ridges and valleys of the region of Vernon, Crawford and Monroe counties.
“Something that came up in every interview is how this is a unique place in the state because of topography and community,” said Grassland 2.0’s Gabriela Martinez Motta.
Martinez Motta along with local watershed planner Monique Hassman had already completed the legwork of collecting on paper many of the voices of the Ridge and Valley Learning Hub. They conducted 27 interviews this past spring at kitchen tables, coffee shops and picnic tables as well as in barns, pastures and offices – on couches and on the phone. Each interview lasted one to three hours. Martinez Motta and Hassman invited each interviewee to the Ridge and Valley Learning Hub event at Branches Winery so they could hear the assembly of voices, their own included, reflected back to them.
“Personally and professionally the interview process was more-enlightening than I could have imagined,” Hassman said to the group. “I said to you in each one of those interviews that there would be a community convening where we would share back what we learned. It’s a one-way street if we just conduct an interview and extract information. When we present back to you some feedback it can be mutually beneficial; it can inform the work that you do in the communities in which you serve.”
Four themes resounded throughout the interviews – water, farming, health and community. Hassman described the themes as “threads of continuity between conversations.” The themes were illustrated by Grassland 2.0 designers and displayed at the event on three panels.
• The Story of Now
• The Story of the Future
• Pathways to Change
At round tables, small groups discussed what they saw on each panel. Participants supported and revised key points within and across each theme; they then reported to the larger group what they would change or keep the same.
Many attendees noted the interconnectedness of the region’s central topics.
“We all want clean water, and farming practices have a lot to do with keeping it clean,” said Lorn Goede, an organic farmer and chairperson of the Vernon County Board of Supervisors.
With so many factors involved, how can people of the Ridge and Valley Learning Hub move toward what they want to see from agriculture? How can transformational change happen on a landscape level?
The Ridge and Valley Learning Hub event was one element of a process called “Collaborative Landscape Design,” Grassland 2.0’s approach to framing conversations about how communities can make transformational change for both individual and public good. Collaborative Landscape Design is an iterative process with five primary elements.
• connect people
• envision novel landscapes
• design supply chains
• plan enterprises
• incentivize change
“To have a wide set of perspectives come together in one room, and work together to develop a vision of where they want to take things in the Ridge and Valley is an important step,” said John Strauser, grassland and perennial-agriculture outreach specialist with UW-Natural Resources Institute and Learning Hub Coordinator with Grassland 2.0. “Connecting people and perspectives is a fundamental aspect of our place-based Collaborative Landscape Design. From these conversations that transcend social divides it becomes clear that people in the Ridge and Valley see that they have a unique place, with an opportunity for a diversity of agriculture, tourism and outdoor recreation.”
The event encompassed two elements of Collaborative Landscape Design – connecting people and envisioning novel landscapes.
“There has been incredible creativity, ingenuity, imagination and deep knowledge that informs this moment today of this Collaborative Landscape Design,” Hassman said.
The Ridge and Valley Learning Hub will meet again; attendees will distill further the requests of this community.
The next step is an action plan. In the meantime the process will continue cultivating input – hearing from as many voices as possible about their wants and needs from agriculture, the land, and communities in the Ridge and Valley region.
Grassland 2.0’s learning hubs facilitate open place-based dialogue. Email john.strauser@wisc.edu to join the conversation with the Ridge and Valley Learning Hub or any of four other learning hubs. Visit grasslandag.org for more information.
As the Natural Resources Communications Specialist, Alexandra Steussy-Williams oversees communications for Grassland 2.0 and One Good Idea. She received her master’s degree in Agroecology from University of Wisconsin-Madison; she served for two years as Agri-View’s assistant editor. She currently lives in a cabin in the Northwoods near Three Lakes, Wisconsin.