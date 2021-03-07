Experiments bring successes, challenges, learning

TAYLOR, Wis. – Trying new things is the norm for Steve Kling on his dairy farm in Jackson County, Wisconsin. This past year his experiments included flint corn, grazing corn and brassicas. Even though the summer didn’t always go as planned, Kling says he learned from his observations of what happened in his fields. He shared his newfound knowledge at a Coulee Graziers Network pasture walk.
The first experiment happened when Kling, whose farm is certified-organic, was approached by members of the Ho-Chunk tribe. He was asked if he would be willing to set aside some acreage to grow flint corn. He readily agreed and planted a bag of seed in 2.5 acres of his tillable land. Flint corn has plentiful water content, doesn’t dent and is open-pollinated. Most people recognize it as corn with multi-colored kernels that’s sold for fall decorating. It also makes multi-colored popcorn.
The Ho-Chunk people use flint corn as part of tribal traditions. Tribal members hand-harvested the corn ears starting in August while the kernels were still soft. Kling estimates they picked more than 3,000 ears, which were dried and used in ancestral recipes – especially soup.
Another step Kling took was growing grazing corn using an open-pollinated midrib variety.
“My idea was to get energy and digestibility out of it,” he said.
He drilled 90,000 seeds per acre with the intent of grazing at silk.
Corn plants have two nutritional peaks.
- The first is before it tassels when acid detergent fiber and neutral detergent fiber are high.
- The second is at silk when total digestible nutrients and dry matter are high.
But the weather had other ideas; excessive rain prevented Kling from putting the cattle into the field at silk.
He chose to use small odd-shaped fields for his trial run. He said he was impressed with how fast the corn germinated and kept weeds down. Harvesting was done in the first week of October when the corn was about 7 feet tall by using a discbine with conditioning rolls to cut it.
Midrib varieties don’t usually cut well because of their springiness.
“(But) it worked pretty good,” he said. “I was surprised.”
The windrows he cut were 12 feet wide. He expected to chop in it after lying two days, but again the weather was in the way and he wasn’t back into the field for four days. Some of the corn was put in the silo and some was bagged.
“I think it would be a great choice for conventional farming,” he said – especially with the use of a Kemper head.
Fertilization for the fields came from whey available from a nearby cheese plant. One field didn’t have the whey; instead it had manure pack spread on it. That field had more weeds.
Kling’s third experiment came Aug. 14 when he seeded 22 acres with 5 pounds of alsike and red clovers, 90 pounds rye, and 2.5 pounds dwarf Essex rape seeds per acre for fall grazing. By mid-October the rye and rape were 10 inches tall. He said the mixture will continue to grow even when temperatures are as cold as 15 degrees. He’s hoping the rye would recover in the spring to provide forage for this summer.
The clovers were something he hasn’t tried in the past.
“(The field was) so wet, even the box-elder trees drowned,” he said.
Kling likes hosting and attending pasture walks.
“One of the best things about grazing and the grazing group is trying some … things,” he said. “Don’t plow up so often; use those perennial crops.”
LeeAnne Bulman writes about agriculture from her farm overlooking the beautiful Danuser Valley on Wisconsin’s west coast. When not writing she helps her husband on their small grain and beef farm.