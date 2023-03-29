Scientists have long predicted that droughts and floods will become more frequent and severe as Earth warms and climate changes. But they’ve struggled to detect proof of the theory on regional and continental scales. A new University of Maryland and National Aeronautics and Space Administration study confirms that major droughts and periods of excessive precipitation and water storage on land have indeed been occurring more often.
The researchers examined 20 years of satellite data from NASA’s Gravity Recovery and Climate Experiment and Gravity Recovery and Climate Experiment Follow-On missions. Those missions measured anomalies in Earth’s gravity field to identify extreme wet and dry events.
Floods and droughts account for more than 20 percent of the economic losses caused by extreme weather events in the United States each year. The economic impacts are similar around the world. But the human toll tends to be most devastating in poor neighborhoods and developing nations.
The scientists also found that the worldwide intensity of extreme wet and dry events – a metric that combines extent, duration and severity – is linked to global warming.
From 2015 to 2021 seven of the nine warmest years in the modern record, the frequency of extreme wet and dry events was four per year. That’s compared to three per year in the previous 13 years. That makes sense because warmer air causes more moisture to evaporate from Earth’s surface during dry events; warm air also can hold more moisture to fuel severe snowfall and rainfall events, according to the researchers.
“The idea of climate change can be abstract,” said Matt Rodell, study co-author and a hydrologist at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland. “A couple of degrees warmer doesn’t sound like much, but water cycle impacts are tangible. Global warming will cause more intense droughts and wet periods, which affects people, the economy and agriculture around the world. Monitoring hydrological extremes is important for preparing for future events, mitigating their impacts and adapting.”
People are also reading…
Rodell and study co-author Bailing Li, an assistant research scientist at the University of Maryland-Earth System Science Interdisciplinary Center, studied 1,056 extreme wet and dry events. The satellites use precise measurements of Earth’s gravity field to detect water storage anomalies – specifically, how the amount of water stored in soils, aquifers, lakes, rivers, snow cover and ice compares to normal.
“It’s like watching the water level in your bathtub,” Rodell said. “You can see how much it rises and falls without knowing the total amount of water in the tub.”
Gravity Recovery and Climate Experiment and Gravity Recovery and Climate Experiment Follow-On missions produce a new map of water-storage anomalies around the world every month. That provides a comprehensive view of the severity of hydrological events and how they evolve through time.
In their study Rodell and Li applied an “intensity” metric that accounts for the severity, duration and spatial extent of droughts and extreme wet events. They found the global total intensity of extreme events increased from 2002 to 2021, mirroring Earth’s increasing temperatures in the same period.
The most intense event identified in the study was excessive precipitation that began in 2019 in central Africa and is still ongoing. It has caused the level of Lake Victoria to rise by more than one meter. A 2015-2016 drought in Brazil was the most intense dry event of the past two decades, leading to empty reservoirs and water rationing in some Brazilian cities.
“Both events were associated with climate variability, but the Brazilian drought occurred in the warmest year on record (2016), reflecting the impact of global warming,” Bailing said. “The recent southwestern United States and southern Europe droughts were also some of the most intense events, in part due to anthropogenic warming.
“Global warming has had broad – a and profound impacts on terrestrial water storage, such as reduction of annual snow in high elevations and depletion of groundwater by people when surface waters are scarce. Reflecting these changes data provide us a unique perspective of how hydrological extremes have been changing around the world.”
Visit youtube.com – search for "droughts and pluvials" to watch a video. The study was published in Nature Water. Visit nature.com – search for “Bailing Li” for more information.
Cazzy Medley is a communications coordinator at the University of Maryland.