ASHLAND, Wis. – Folks often talk about small towns with empty main streets. They lament the disappearance of small farms and businesses. But sometimes people see what confirms their beliefs and miss what does not.
There are places in far-northern Wisconsin where main streets have successful small businesses. Some areas have networks of small farms that are vibrant. And it isn’t coincidence that thriving small farms and successful main-street businesses are found in the same locale; what makes it so is cooperation. Often folks living in rural northern Wisconsin come together to share community events.
Along Lake Superior’s Chequamegon Bay towns dot the lakeshore. Most have summer farm markets that take place in downtown business districts. Those farm markets attract customers and tourists – who spend money at the markets and at downtown businesses. Money spent in downtown business districts tends to circulate in small towns several times before leaving the local economy. But during long, cold winters along Lake Superior regularly scheduled farm markets are not held. Winter tourists are attracted by skiing, fishing, snowshoeing, fat-tire-bicycle races and winter motor sports. But what if a winter event included a winter market in a small-town downtown?
Book Across the Bay is now in its 26th year. The unique night-ski and snowshoe race also allows runners and walkers on its 10-kilometer course. The course is lit by hundreds of luminaries made of ice; the race is held on the frozen surface of Chequamegon Bay. For many participants it’s the only time they will venture out upon Lake Superior ice on a dark winter night. In recent years the race has become so popular that thousands of people from near and far attend. On the ice one encounters serious racers and entire families of walkers, all having the experience of a lifetime. Volunteers from the community prepare the race course and staff the event. Proceeds from the race are donated to community charities.
Ashland is the starting and ending point for Book Across the Bay. In mid-February a winter market was held there as part of race day. Along Vaughn Avenue, where vendors and local farmers gathered, a sledding hill was built. As the market was prepared, families appeared and children began sliding on the snow. Before midday there were numerous autos along nearby downtown streets; customers were visiting stores, street vendors and farmers.
Smiling as he walked through the gathering crowd, Axel Peterman-Spreen stopped in the bright winter sunlight; he manages the Ashland Farm Market.
“I think that winter markets offer producers a wonderful opportunity to promote themselves and sell their wares during what’s traditionally the off season for farmers markets,” he said. “It’s also a great environment for community members to get together and mingle.”
According to the Farm Market Coalition, growers selling locally create 13 full-time jobs per $1 million in revenue earned. Growers who don’t sell locally create only three.
Inside a heated tent set in the middle of Vaughn Avenue, Scott and Laurie Weber had stocked a booth with the gourmet home-grown and home-canned foods they produce for their Window Licker Cannery label.
“I’m on the board of directors for the Ashland Farmers Market,” he said. “We were approached by the Ashland Main Street Committee to see if some of our vendors would be interested in participating in this winter market; we have an eclectic mix of vendors. Having this connected with Book Across the Bay is a great concept. When there is one significant event going on in town, things like this market add value to it. Since the event is tonight, what are the visitors going to do today? They’ll come to the winter market and buy a jar of our pickles.”
Renee Bolz raises lamb and poultry at her family farm, Pinestick Acres. Her booth was stocked with a large array of offerings including lamb, eggs, microgreens, home-canned preserves and honey.
“This winter market is a fun opportunity for local venders,” she said as customers made purchases. “It’s also an opportunity for people to get out and see our community. People that aren’t from our area can come and see what we do. There are a lot of small businesses, some I wasn’t aware of until I saw them today. The detail and talent that goes into the art and products is mind-blowing. This market is awesome. I was invited to attend through the Ashland Area Farmers Market.”
Mary Mc Phetridge is the executive director of the Ashland Area Chamber of Commerce. She was standing in a downtown street directing traffic.
“The Main Street Committee, Vaughn Library, and the Ashland Parks and Recreation Department reached out to the farmers market and asked if farmers could participate in the winter market,” she said. “The market adds to the downtown. There is so much going on.”
She held up a rack card.
“We had these rack cards printed,” she said. “There are all sorts of deals at local stores. It advertises the market on Vaughn (Street). On the back of the card we have a game people can play using (global positioning system) tracking when they visit the 23 historic murals we have in Ashland. Players can win money.”
There is a sense of community on the land around Chequamegon Bay. One could feel it on a February day when friends, families and visitors gathered together to celebrate winter and have fun on the frozen surface of Lake Superior. A winter market, a night race on the ice and a fat-tire-bike ride on the lake the next morning attracted thousands of people to Ashland and surrounding communities. Those people visited small businesses and bought goods directly from local farmers. Each left with a bit of the northern-Wisconsin community that touched the soul.
Community is what folks long to find. In northern Wisconsin people work with friends, neighbors and visitors to make a vibrant community enjoyed by all.
Visit www.batb.org and www.ashlandareafarmersmarket.com and farmersmarketcoalition.org – search for “economies” – and www.visitashland.com for more information.
Jason Maloney is an “elderly” farm boy from Marinette County, Wisconsin. He’s a retired educator, a retired soldier and a lifelong Wisconsin resident. He lives on the shore of Lake Superior with his wife, Cindy Dillenschneider, and Red, a sturdy loyal Australian Shepherd.