Farmers evaluate cover crops following small grains

Mid-August was hot and muggy but that didn’t stop a couple-dozen farmers from Pierce County and St. Croix County from gathering at the Sitz farm for pizza, cold drinks and informal discussion. It wasn’t a regular field day with booths, speakers and demonstrations. Instead neighbors in the South Kinnickinnic Farmer-Led Watershed Council met at the River Falls-area farm to talk openly and ask questions of each other.
When the council members first planned the event, they just wanted to showcase different no-till drills so farmers could see them in action. But as planning continued and the event approached, they realized they could expand discussion about making no-till, cover crops and small grains work on their farms.
The Dan Sitz family hosted the meeting at a freshly harvested wheat field ready to be planted to a cover crop of clover. Wheat isn’t commonly grown in Pierce County, and the council realized farmers might have questions about marketing it as well as how to grow cover crops and plant no-till. So the council invited representatives from Ardent Mills to attend the event. They could answer questions from farmers who want to ensure their wheat crops could be sold at a profit. In addition to the discussions there were three different no-till drills on site for farmers to see.
“I don’t think we’ll be able to see a difference between drills, but I marked off the sections each one planted and we’ll see how the covers look as they grow,” Dan Sitz said.
Farmers also were able to see different add-ons and talk to the owners about a drill's price, what they liked and what they’d like to see improved.
“There were several guys who hadn’t used a no-till drill but had a chance to look at it and see what it entails,” said Brad Peterson, a South Kinnickinnic council member and dairyman who farms near River Falls.
The council’s goal is to improve water quality in the South Kinnickinnic and Rocky Branch watersheds. One might ask how a meeting on wheat marketing helps with that. For one thing adding small grains provides a farmer more time to plant a cover crop.
“Looking at different cover-crop options as far as timing, everybody’s worried about corn and beans,” Peterson said. “It gets so late in the year in this neighborhood. It works well with corn silage but not everyone has livestock. Changing the rotation and adding small grains is helpful.”
The discussion gave farmers the opportunity to network with their neighbors. It gave them time to think critically about their own practices and how they could incorporate sustainable changes to build economic resiliency on their farms. Sitz, who works with the council, said the event helped a few more farmers think about changing their rotations.
“Our goal was to promote cover crops behind small grains,” he said. “Many producers understand the benefits of cover crops and are interested in growing small grains, but they’re still hesitant to start. We invited several farmers who were able to share their experiences and answer questions. I've already spoken to a couple farmers since the event who are planning on introducing small grains – along with cover crops – to their rotation next year. If nothing else, three drills on one field sure made planting go fast.”
The South Kinnickinnic Farmer-Led Watershed Council has been working with local farmers since 2013. Visit farmerledwatershed.org or facebook.com/farmerledwatershed for more information.
Tara Daun is the farmer-led watershed coordinator for the Hay River, Horse Creek, Dry Run and South Kinnickinnic Watersheds.