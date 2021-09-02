Farmers explore cutting-edge manure applicator

More than 110 farmers, agribusiness professionals and community members attended a June field day hosted by the Western Wisconsin Conservation Council. The event, held at Jon-De Farm near Baldwin, included a demonstration of equipment that can be used to apply manure to growing crops.
The Agrometer SDS 8000 extends the window for spreading manure from the typical three weeks to six weeks to three months to four months. The applicator is 120 feet wide. The cab is flanked by two long arms from which hoses hang. The applicator is equipped with two macerators to ensure even dosage across the width of the dribble bar.
Farmers can use the machine to reduce the number of pieces of equipment needed to haul manure. The machine applies nutrients into the crop so they’re less likely to run off or leach. Technology is one of the ways that members of the Western Wisconsin Conservation Council work to improve soil health and protect water quality. Visit westernwisconservation.org for more information.