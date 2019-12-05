Wisconsin farmers who have recently implemented alternative rotations in forage production will discuss their experiences at an upcoming University of Wisconsin-Discovery Farms conference. The subject is being explored due in part to the wet and cold weather conditions of 2019.
Many farmers were forced to consider alternatives to traditional forage sources, according to UW-Discovery Farms. The need for alternative forages due to poor weather conditions may continue. Alternative crops and rotations may help to ease manure-spreading concerns, nutrient-management costs and soil-conservation concerns.
Among the panelists will be Justin Daniels, who with his wife, Darci Daniels, milks about 50 cows and farms 160 acres at Garden Valley Farmstead near Hixton, Wisconsin. They in the past couple of years have been growing alternative crops for forages. In addition to farming he manages a hoof-trimming business called Elite Hoof Care.
Daniels has been growing sorghum-sudangrass to feed his cattle. He was renting land four years ago with sandy soil; sorghum-sudangrass was better suited to that soil type than other forages, he said.
In the past two years on his land he has double-cropped cover crops with corn or soybeans. He has followed summer annual crops with winter annuals such as triticale or cereal ryegrass. He planted a more-diverse mix of cover crops in 2018, which was a dry year in his area.
Daniels purchased additional land in 2019. The combination of more acres, planting summer and winter annuals, and abundant rainfall enabled him to produce enough for his herd. And this year he sold 150 tons of feed.
“There are more options than planting just corn and alfalfa,” he said. “By planting a mix of summer and winter annuals I reduce the risk of weather affecting just one crop. And I produce more tons of feed per acre.”
With peas, oats and triticale added to his mix he frequently has a crop to harvest and then apply manure.
“There are good opportunities to spread manure multiple times per year,” he said.
Daniel Olson farms near Lena, Wisconsin. With his family and partner he milks 400 cows and farms 1,200 acres. In addition to farming he provides forage-consulting services to dairy farmers. He will serve as the farmer-panel’s moderator and also will share his experiences growing alternative forages.
He has steered away from trying to plant cover crops in fall after corn is harvested, he said. Instead he has focused on growing cover crops on a more-full-season basis.
“I’ve mostly eliminated alfalfa and have been going to all annual cocktail mixes between corn crops,” he said.
He plants corn in a rotation with the mix of annuals so that ground is available for manure applications in summer. After he harvests corn silage he plants triticale, which is harvested the following May. Olson then plants a mix of sorghum-sudangrass, Italian ryegrass and clover. The mix can be harvested in the middle of July, again in August and the first week of October, he said.
Half of Olson’s acreage is planted to corn followed by triticale. The other half of his acreage is planted to winter wheat and triticale. The following spring he plants the mix of sorghum-sudangrass, Italian ryegrass and clovers.
“I obtain a nitrogen credit from the clover and the mix also helps to break the corn-rootworm cycle,” he said.
He plants triticale in September. Farmers could also plant cereal ryegrass, but Olson said he’s found that triticale provides a better-quality forage for livestock. He added that the mix of brown-midrib sorghum-sudangrass, Italian ryegrass and clover provides improved fiber digestibility on his farm.
The UW-Discovery Farms Conference will be held from 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Dec. 11 at the Glacier Canyon Conference Center, 45 Hillman Road, Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin. Visit uwdiscoveryfarms.org and gardenvalleyfarmstead.com and betterthanbmr.com for more information.