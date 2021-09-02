Farmers focus on nitrogen-use efficiency

Farmers4Health was formed in 2020 to address nitrate contamination of groundwater from farm fields in Pepin County. The producer-led group’s vision is “Healthy soil, farm, environment and community.” The mission is to “learn, labor and lead” through innovative- and sustainable-farming practices to improve water quality for residents of Pepin County and beyond.
The group is partnering with Mandaamin Institute of Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, to test unique corn varieties being bred at the institute. The corn has a natural partnership with nitrogen-fixing microbes and improved nitrogen use efficiency. Varieties hold promise for reducing synthetic nitrogen-fertilizer needs as well as reducing nitrate losses to groundwater.
Farmers4Health and the University of Wisconsin-Division of Extension are testing a corn-soybean intercropping system where the two crops are grown simultaneously on the same field. Along with improved feed nutritional quality, the cropping system can help build soil health through diversity.
The group encourages the planting of cover crops. Keeping living roots in the soil throughout the year reduces nutrient losses to the environment, protects the soil, and keeps soil microbes living and active throughout the year. Visit facebook.com/farmers4 for more information.
Mike Travis is a University of Wisconsin-Division of Extension agriculture and natural-resources educator in Pepin and Pierce counties.