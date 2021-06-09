Farmers for Lake Country is a producer-led group in the Oconomowoc River Watershed. It’s entering its sixth year of promoting soil health and water-friendly farming practices across a watershed that crosses four counties. A core group of six members as well as additional participating farmers are involved in no-till and cover-crop practices. The group is experimenting with newer practices such as “planting green” and inter-seeding.
The group began the 2021 growing season with a frost-seeding trial of rye, wheat and oats on ground that was planted to corn for grain in 2020. The goal is to see which cover crops provided the best growth in the short spring season before planting. Due to this spring’s drier weather, the frost-seeded cover crops generated much less top growth than anticipated; oats provided the best soil coverage.
Several farmers are experimenting with planting corn and beans “green” into standing wheat or rye. That allows the fall-seeded cover crop to grow longer until termination as well as provide additional soil cover and erosion protection. The farmers are generally terminating the cover crops two to four days after planting in the case of corn, and as much as two weeks for soybeans.
Farmers for Lake Country is taking field samples to measure cover-crop biomass at the time of planting. The group is submitting samples to a laboratory to test for nutrient levels that are held within the cover and gradually released to growing crops.
Results from spring trials will be discussed at June 5 meeting of the Farmers for Lake Country. Visit farmersforlakecountry.org or email dsmith.earthcare@gmail.com for more information.
Darrell Smith is the watershed-program director and coordinator for the Oconomowoc Watershed Protection Program and Farmers for Lake Country.