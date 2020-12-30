Farmers join frontlines of climate struggle

Editor's note: This is the first of a two-part article featuring the Food and Agriculture Climate Alliance. The task force recently published 40 recommendations for mitigating the effects of climate change. This article features perspectives from the alliance’s founders about why they joined forces and an overview of their climate-policy recommendations. The second article will feature perspectives on renewable energy and other alliance recommendations.
Farmers are on the frontlines of climate change; they have an important role to play in developing solutions to mitigate its adverse effects. That’s the apt introduction to the Food and Agriculture Climate Alliance on the group’s website. Agriculture’s lead role in mitigating climate change also is reflected in the sheer scope of the alliance’s founders – the American Farm Bureau Federation, the Environmental Defense Fund, the National Council of Farmer Cooperatives and the National Farmers Union.
The groups – plus several more national organizations – underscore the import of the effort. While the groups have not historically agreed on policies, they have united on climate policy moving forward. They recently co-developed more than 40 recommendations based on three principles.
- Agricultural and forestry climate policies must be built upon voluntary incentive-based programs and market-driven opportunities.
- They must promote resilience and adaptation in rural communities.
- They must be science-based.
“Domestically there’s a need for leadership, especially in light of the growing incidence of extreme weather such as the record hurricane season, floods and the derecho.” said Jenny Hopkinson, senior government-relations representative for the National Farmers Union.
Many of her organization’s members have observed that what had once been 1-inch rains are now frequently 3-inch, 5-inch or greater rain events.
“We’ve also heard from members about wind blowing not just in spring, but all year round,” she said. “That affects crop production and there are concerns about keeping soil in place. There’s a lot of talk about extreme weather, but it’s also day to day. Farmers Union has long been concerned about climate change, and is interested in working with market-driven solutions.”
Andrew Walmsley, director of congressional relations for the Farm Bureau, recently provided background on why his organization joined the alliance.
“Farm Bureau two years ago became involved in Farmers for a Sustainable Agriculture,” he said. “It was an opportunity to meet and discuss sustainability and climate. We recognized the need to broaden discussions with partners along the value chain. We joined the Food and Agriculture Climate Alliance to discuss policy with groups such as the Environmental Defense Fund.
“We also knew Washington was going to become more involved in climate-change discussion and we have some great numbers to share.”
For example U.S. agriculture would have needed about 100 million more acres in 1990 to match 2018 production levels, according to the Farm Bureau. John Newton, Farm Bureau’s chief economist, wrote a report in April 2020 for the organization’s “Market Intel.” In “Agriculture’s Greenhouse Gas Emissions and Sinks” he reviewed the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s inventory of greenhouse-gas emissions. He compared agriculture’s environmental footprint to other industry sectors as well as farmer efforts to reduce per-unit greenhouse-gas emissions.
Chuck Conner, president of the National Council of Farmer Cooperatives, also said the climate debate in Washington would be increasing.
“We could either defend ourselves to Congress or proactively develop policies,” he said. “There are real opportunities for climate-friendly policy – not reaching into farmers’ pockets but rather giving them opportunities to earn money (through conservation practices).”
In a statement issued by the Food and Agriculture Climate Alliance, Fred Krupp, president of the Environmental Defense Fund, said, “The wide array of perspectives represented in this group – farmers, ranchers, forest owners and environmental advocates – sends a powerful message to Capitol Hill about the urgent need for bipartisan climate legislation.”
Callie Eideberg is the action director of special projects for the Environmental Defense Fund. The Waxman-Markey bill, which resulted in passage in 2009 of the American Clean Energy and Security Act, didn’t include sufficient input from the agriculture industry, she said.
“You can’t get meaningful legislation passed without agriculture,” she said. “You need all the right voices at the table to identify ideas and principles, and turn them into legislation so it can move through Congress.”
Focus areas identified by expanded group
The Food and Agriculture Climate Alliance has expanded to include The Food Industry Association, the National Alliance of Forest Owners, the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture and The Nature Conservancy. After more than six months of discussions among the groups, the alliance made recommendations covering six areas of focus.
- soil health
- livestock and dairy
- forests and wood products
- energy
- research
- food loss and waste
The alliance has created an overview of climate-policy recommendations. The full list is available on the alliance’s website; visit agclimatealliance.com for more information.
- Provide voluntary incentive-based tools and additional technical assistance for farmers, ranchers and foresters to maximize sequestration of carbon and the reduction of other greenhouse-gas emissions, and increase climate resilience.
- Foster development of private-sector greenhouse-gas markets. The public sector should ensure that verifiable reductions occur, and provide farmers and forest owners with the technical support needed to participate.
- Use an array of public- and private-sector tools to incentivize agricultural and forestry producers to prioritize and scale climate-smart practices.
- Incentivize farmers to reduce energy consumption and increase on-farm renewable-energy production, and make continued progress toward reducing the lifecycle greenhouse-gas emissions of agricultural- and forestry-based renewable energy.
- Reduce the greenhouse-gas impact of food waste and loss by streamlining confusing consumer-facing packaging, and implementing a public-private partnership to achieve a meaningful and workable food-date-labeling program.
- Increase federal investment in agriculture, forestry and food-related research substantially and continuously.
Groups indicate recommendations to be prioritized
Walmsley said one of the recommendations is for a tax credit that would incentivize carbon sequestration. The alliance supports a menu of voluntary federal options to encourage carbon sequestration. That includes a performance-based tax credit for carbon sequestration modeled after Internal Revenue Code Section 45Q. It provides a tax credit on a per-ton basis for qualified captured carbon dioxide.
Eideberg said, “It makes sense to prioritize policies that are more familiar (to farmers) and easier to do. We need practices that can provide opportunities to farmers and that can reduce environmental impact.”
She pointed to the alliance’s recommendations for tools to manage manure. One of the recommendations is to recruit and train additional technical professionals with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service, as well as technical-service providers to provide assistance to producers to install and operate anaerobic digesters, covers with flares, solids separators and other manure-management technologies that reduce greenhouse-gas emissions.
The alliance recommends streamlining a forward-looking conservation-practice approval process. It supports a transferable production tax credit for the sequestration, reduction or destruction of greenhouse-gas emissions modeled after 45Q. It also recommends support for the Agriculture Environmental Stewardship Act. The bill would make digester systems eligible for a 30 percent investment tax credit to help farmers and wastewater-treatment facilities offset upfront costs associated with installing a digester system.
Visit agclimatealliance.com and fb.org/market-intel/ghg and nfu.org and ncfc.org and edf.org for more information.
To be continued ...
Lynn Grooms writes about the diversity of agriculture, including the industry’s newest ideas, research and technologies as a staff reporter for Agri-View based in Wisconsin.