OPINION The National Council of Farmer Cooperatives has sent a letter to Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue praising the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. It urges him to broaden that response by focusing on the impact the crisis is having on the mental health of producers around the country.
“The financial relief measures the department is providing to production agriculture is a much-needed tourniquet, but this pandemic is exacerbating the ongoing mental health problems for some farmers and ranchers. We have reached the point where producers are making heartbreaking decisions to destroy or abandon their produce, dump their milk and even destroy livestock,” the letter states. “The frustration of seeing the value of your hard work going for naught can compound feelings of depression. For some, mental health may become as or more important than financial health. Unfortunately money will not heal all problems.”
The letter states that the USDA, together with the Department of Health and Human Services’ Federal Office of Rural Health Policy, has been active for several years in helping producers struggling with farm stress. The USDA could leverage that experience at this time to provide a lifeline to farmers and ranchers struggling with the impacts of the crisis.
The letter suggests the USDA convey to producers several items.
You are not alone. Producers across the country are facing similar challenges. We all need to step up, particularly in rural America, and reach out to our neighbors.
This is not your fault. The current environment is something you could have never predicted or planned for, and the difficult decisions you are being forced to make on your farm are no fault of your own.
You will get through this and we are here to help you do that. There will be challenging days ahead, but there are resources available on how to cope and manage the stress and emotional toll this pandemic is causing.
“Now more than ever your role as Secretary is commanding the attention and trust of nearly every producer in the country,” the letter states. “We would like to suggest using this platform to extend a lifeline to producers who may be struggling.”