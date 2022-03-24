Farmers of the Roche-A-Cri sets vision

The Farmers of the Roche-A-Cri is one of Wisconsin’s newest producer-led watershed-protection groups. It recently was one of seven first-time recipients of the Producer-Led Watershed Protection grants provided by the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.
The group is currently comprised of producers in the Big Roche-A-Cri Creek and Little Roche-A-Cri Creek watersheds – Signature Farms, Coloma Farms, Heartland Farms, ZanBria Artisan Farms and Horizon Cranberry Farms. Farmers in the group raise a variety of products such as vegetables, beef, cranberries, cash-grains, forage, ginseng and hemp for cannabidiol oil.
The vision of Farmers of the Roche-A-Cri is a productive, resilient landscape where balance of natural resources and agricultural production is met through the utilization of research and sound science.
We strive to provide educational opportunities for producers, youth and the general public on watershed-scale management techniques to address soil and water-quality concerns.
Current members of Farmers of the Roche-A-Cri represent about 30,000 acres of land. The Big Roche-A-Cri Creek Watershed is 113,279 acres. The Little Roche-A-Cri Creek Watershed is 125,567 acres.
The Farmers of the Roche-A-Cri plans to use the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection’s grant to reach meet five main goals.
- Further educate ourselves and our neighbors on regenerative-management practices with the goals of improving water quality and reducing sediment erosion within the Big Roche-A-Cri Creek and Little Roche-A-Cri Creek watersheds.
- Develop and maintain surface water- and groundwater- monitoring systems in coordination with local partners and agencies.
- Foster relationships with local communities by contributing time and support to conservation and watershed-focused events and efforts.
- Evaluate existing watershed data and seek additional measures of data collection to prioritize areas of greatest resource concern for practice implementation.
The mission of Farmers of the Roche-A-Cri is to build a local body of knowledge regarding the state of natural resources in the watersheds through watershed-scale and on-farm research. Producers in the group have made it a priority to embrace partnerships with local communities while striving to provide a welcoming educational environment to communicate soil- and-water management practices. We’re committed to being stewards of our land and water, and feel it’s beneficial to demonstrate to the public that farmers are conservation leaders.
Farmers of the Roche-A-Cri is a fantastic group of individuals who welcome all new members. The group is open to anyone who would like to join. Call 608-339-4269 for more information.
Anna James is the water-resource specialist for Adams County.