The board of directors of the Farmers on the Rock recently created vision and mission statements as well as a list of goals and bylaws.
Vision statement – Farmers and friends of agriculture utilizing technology and efficient production practices to improve our water quality and environment for future generations
Goals
- to improve both surface and groundwater quality in Rock County on the Rock River watershed through reduced nitrate losses by leaching and runoff
- to increase farmer knowledge about, and engagement with, water-quality issues related to nitrogen application, including the adoption of conservation practices
- to develop leadership around water quality among farmers in the selected sub-watersheds
- to develop a unique collaborative model of water-quality improvement through farmer engagement that can be replicated in watersheds throughout the Midwest and nationwide.
A field day for Farmers on the Rock is being planned for August. The board discussed applying for National Wildlife Federation Conservation Champions funds to be used for farmer education and outreach. Call 608-359-1800 for more information.
Mary Hookham is an agricultural freelance writer, writing for Farmers on the Rock.