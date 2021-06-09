The Farmers in Rock County group began working together in 2020 with representatives from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service as well as UW-Extension in Rock County to form a producer-led watershed-conservation group called Farmers on the Rock. The group is already holding meetings in-person and virtually to discuss goals.
Rock County had in 2020 the greatest level of nitrate in groundwater in Wisconsin, according to the Wisconsin Groundwater Coordinating Council. So forming an action group was a priority for farmers. Members of Farmers in Rock County are considering local geography, such as the layout of the Rock River in the county, as they decide how to proceed.
The group hosted a field day in April to share information about the benefits of cover crops. A representative from UW-Discovery Farms gave a presentation about runoff in fields, both with and without cover crops. More field days are planned for 2021. The goal is to give members and other interested parties opportunities to learn about land-stewardship options to improve watershed quality in the county. Members plan to contact other watershed groups in the state and beyond to learn what’s being done in other locations.
While it’s difficult to convince people to join a volunteer group these days, members of Farmers on the Rock say the group is a worthwhile – and necessary – cause to leave the environment in better condition for future generations. Anyone with an interest in water conservation and sound land-stewardship practices, or is willing to support the group in any capacity, is welcome to join. Contact Willie Hughes, president of Farmers on the Rock, at 608-359-1800 for more information.
Mary Hookham is an agricultural freelance writer, writing for Farmers on the Rock.