 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Farmers paid for ecosystem services

A new project will directly pay farmers for the ecosystem services they provide, such as cleaner water, healthier soils and increased biodiversity. The financing will support farmers who engage in regenerative-agriculture practices such as growing cover crops and integrating livestock. Those practices can offer benefits for farmers and ecosystems, but financing them can be a challenge for farmers.

Researchers with the Cornell University-Cornell Atkinson Center for Sustainability are addressing the challenges by developing financing strategies in collaboration with farmers, businesses, nonprofits and government agencies.

Alan Martinez, senior manager for strategic partnerships at Cornell Atkinson is a co-principal investigator on the project. He's joined by John Tobin-de la Puente, a professor of practice in the Dyson School of Applied Economics and Management. Tobin also leads the conservation finance working group at Cornell Atkinson.

The men recently partnered with the New York State Corn and Soybean Growers Association to co-create and pilot some of their financial tools with individual farms.

The Great Lakes Protection Fund will provide an initial investment to pay farmers to implement regenerative practices and produce environmental outcomes. The Soil and Water Outcomes Fund will design and build a technology platform for verifying adoption and measuring outcomes such as biodiversity and habitat protection, water-quality improvement, carbon sequestration and soil health.

Once those outcomes are verified the fund could sell regenerative-agriculture credits to corporations, governments, nonprofits or individuals who have made sustainability commitments to replenish the fund. Many food and beverage companies, such as General Mills and PepsiCo, have made such commitments. The program also could benefit government efforts such as the sustainability initiatives created by New York state’s Climate Act.

People are also reading…

“Government shouldn’t have to do this alone,” Martinez said. “We’re looking for ways to involve private and philanthropic sectors to make the financing for environmental outcomes self-sustaining. From farmers to suppliers to intermediaries – the entire value chain needs to be part of the solution for us to create something that's systemically impactful.”

The project is expected to help incentivize farmers to implement profitable and effective sustainable practices, said Mark Humbert, who serves on the board of directors for the New York State Corn and Soybean Growers Association He also operates Humbert Farms in Rose, New York.

“The project will provide data and recommendations related to all facets of sustainability and regenerative agriculture that will assist me, as a farmer and steward of the land,” he said.

The project is an expansion of a $1.2 million grant awarded to Cornell Atkinson in 2020 by the Great Lakes Protection Fund to assess and create new tools to finance regenerative agriculture in the Great Lakes watershed.

The initial proposal focused on reducing phosphorus fertilizer runoff from farms. In two years of research and outreach with New York farmers and farming associations, in collaboration with the Cornell-Cooperative Extension, the goals of the project have expanded, Martinez said.

Financial tools to support regenerative agriculture can take many forms beyond well-known carbon credits, Martinez said. The researchers also are exploring the option of providing farmers with discounts on transition loans and crop insurance for farms adopting regenerative practices.

Visit atkinson.cornell.edu and nycornsoy.org for more information. 

+3 
Alan Martinez

Alan Martinez
+3 
John Tobin-de la Puente

John Tobin-de la Puente
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sweet-corn production imperiled

Sweet-corn production imperiled

Few things say summer in America more than buttery corn on the cob. But as summer temperatures warm to unprecedented levels, the future of swe…

Send invasive species packing

Send invasive species packing

Dad would often tell of picking mustard and cutting thistle in the fields. If he did a good job he was paid a dollar a day. Ninety years ago i…

Partners pursue nitrate pollution

Partners pursue nitrate pollution

The stewardship of land and water resources is one of the University of Wisconsin-Dairy Innovation Hub’s four key priority areas. With hub fun…

Cold science meets cranberry marsh

Cold science meets cranberry marsh

Nicole Hansen was kneeling in a cranberry bed in early-March 2017 while drilling into the soil to check frost amount in the ground. She had a …

Honeycombs inform construction

Honeycombs inform construction

Sweet discoveries about how honeybees build and structure their honeycombs could lead to new fabrication techniques taken from the buzzing bui…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News