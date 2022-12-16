Farmers paid for ecosystem services

A new project will directly pay farmers for the ecosystem services they provide, such as cleaner water, healthier soils and increased biodiversity. The financing will support farmers who engage in regenerative-agriculture practices such as growing cover crops and integrating livestock. Those practices can offer benefits for farmers and ecosystems, but financing them can be a challenge for farmers.
Researchers with the Cornell University-Cornell Atkinson Center for Sustainability are addressing the challenges by developing financing strategies in collaboration with farmers, businesses, nonprofits and government agencies.
Alan Martinez, senior manager for strategic partnerships at Cornell Atkinson is a co-principal investigator on the project. He's joined by John Tobin-de la Puente, a professor of practice in the Dyson School of Applied Economics and Management. Tobin also leads the conservation finance working group at Cornell Atkinson.
The men recently partnered with the New York State Corn and Soybean Growers Association to co-create and pilot some of their financial tools with individual farms.
The Great Lakes Protection Fund will provide an initial investment to pay farmers to implement regenerative practices and produce environmental outcomes. The Soil and Water Outcomes Fund will design and build a technology platform for verifying adoption and measuring outcomes such as biodiversity and habitat protection, water-quality improvement, carbon sequestration and soil health.
Once those outcomes are verified the fund could sell regenerative-agriculture credits to corporations, governments, nonprofits or individuals who have made sustainability commitments to replenish the fund. Many food and beverage companies, such as General Mills and PepsiCo, have made such commitments. The program also could benefit government efforts such as the sustainability initiatives created by New York state’s Climate Act.
“Government shouldn’t have to do this alone,” Martinez said. “We’re looking for ways to involve private and philanthropic sectors to make the financing for environmental outcomes self-sustaining. From farmers to suppliers to intermediaries – the entire value chain needs to be part of the solution for us to create something that's systemically impactful.”
The project is expected to help incentivize farmers to implement profitable and effective sustainable practices, said Mark Humbert, who serves on the board of directors for the New York State Corn and Soybean Growers Association He also operates Humbert Farms in Rose, New York.
“The project will provide data and recommendations related to all facets of sustainability and regenerative agriculture that will assist me, as a farmer and steward of the land,” he said.
The project is an expansion of a $1.2 million grant awarded to Cornell Atkinson in 2020 by the Great Lakes Protection Fund to assess and create new tools to finance regenerative agriculture in the Great Lakes watershed.
The initial proposal focused on reducing phosphorus fertilizer runoff from farms. In two years of research and outreach with New York farmers and farming associations, in collaboration with the Cornell-Cooperative Extension, the goals of the project have expanded, Martinez said.
Financial tools to support regenerative agriculture can take many forms beyond well-known carbon credits, Martinez said. The researchers also are exploring the option of providing farmers with discounts on transition loans and crop insurance for farms adopting regenerative practices.
Visit atkinson.cornell.edu and nycornsoy.org for more information.