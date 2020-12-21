Farms make conservation progress

The increasing use of conservation practices in Wisconsin’s Lafayette County is helping to reduce the potential for runoff into streams and lakes. An analysis was conducted of farming practices used by members of the Lafayette Ag Stewardship Alliance. When compared to conventional practices, strip-till and no-till practices potentially help farmers reduce phosphorous runoff by 53 percent and soil erosion by 59 percent.
Not all of the phosphorus leaving a farm field will reach a stream or lake. But when it does, it can cause algae to grow and degrade waterways. For every pound of phosphorus that reaches a waterway, it feeds about 500 pounds of algae.
“We have many farmers who work hard to safeguard our water and soil so seeing these sorts of results is rewarding,” said Jim Winn, a dairy farmer who leads the Lafayette Ag Stewardship Alliance. “Measuring progress is critical.”
The three-year-old farmer-led watershed conservation group in southwestern Wisconsin has grown to 27 members. Together they represent 47,000 acres and 23,000 dairy animals, beef cattle, and pigs. The alliance collaborates with university researchers, environmental groups and community leaders. The members hold field days to demonstrate various practices. They participate in scientific studies and have helped fund an ongoing groundwater study. The Nature Conservancy helped fund the recent phosphorous and soil-loss analysis, which is based on surveys from the farms.
Steve Richter, director of agriculture strategies for The Nature Conservancy, said, “There’s a lot of interest among farmers in practices that improve soil health and increase productivity. Farmers in the Lafayette Ag Stewardship Alliance are making the practices more accessible to others by sharing lessons learned.”
In addition to cover crops, strip-till and no-till, the group’s members are practicing conservation techniques such as soil sampling, plant-tissue sampling, nitrogen stabilization, nutrient-management plans and planting harvestable buffer strips. They also are determining how to make the practices financially sustainable through increased productivity.
“Trial and error is part of this, but we keep moving forward,” Winn said. “We recognize we can do better, we can learn from one another and we can stand out as community leaders on environmental sustainability. That’s what drives our group.”
The Lafayette Ag Stewardship Alliance farmers are adopting more conservation practices, according to 2019 data.
- 23,500 acres of conservation tillage practices – either strip-till or no-till planting in spring
- 22,300 acres covered by nutrient-management plans
- 5,305 acres of cover crops
- 4,000 acres of low-disturbance manure injection
The analysis was completed as part of a conservation-benefits tracking project initiated by the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. It evaluate impacts of the state’s Producer-Led Watershed Protection Grants Program. The tracking initiative was developed in collaboration with the department of soil science at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and The Nature Conservancy.
Wisconsin’s SnapPlus nutrient-management planning software was used to calculate the potential annual phosphorous loss and soil erosion on fields when farmers use cover crops and reduce tillage operations.
While not every conservation practice provided significant reductions for each scenario, there are examples of the amount of phosphorus loss and soil erosion that can be avoided with adoption of conservation practices on agricultural landscapes in Lafayette County. Acreages of practices are based on the average number of acres implemented on the Lafayette Ag Stewardship Alliance’s member farms in 2019.
The following calculations are based on comparisons of generalized systems – not actual farms. They don’t take into account other watershed variables that impact how sediment and phosphorus make their way into a stream or lake. For example a mid-size dump truck can carry 10 tons of sediment, and one pound of phosphorous in a lake or stream has the potential to cause the growth of as many as 500 pounds of algae.
Dairy farm adopting 312 acres of cover crops following corn silage
Phosphorous-loss reduction – 752 pounds
Soil-erosion reduction – 577 tons
Beef farm adopting 704 acres of strip-tillage
Phosphorous-loss reduction – 1,570 pounds
Soil-erosion reduction – 891 tons
Grain farm adopting 794 acres of no-tillage
Phosphorous-loss reduction – 3,727 pounds
Soil-erosion reduction 4,827 tons
Visit lafayetteagstewardship.org and nature.org/wisconsin for more information.
