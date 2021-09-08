Few remember 1871’s fiery disaster

PESHTIGO, Wis. – Firestorm – a raging, angry inferno so large and powerful that it creates its own weather. Not just a crown fire, but a fire tornado with temperatures of 2,000 degrees and winds of more than 100 miles per hour. Columns that are miles high. Natural forces so powerful that sand is whipped into glass by hot wind and fire. Burning boards are sucked into a vortex of fire high into the sky, to be dropped on the decks of ships at sea miles away. A billion trees are destroyed. Flames vaporize humans and animals into ash blown away by the wind in seconds.
No it’s not a current huge wildfire in the West. It’s a vision from Wisconsin’s past.
Standing in the midst of the farms in the Sugarbush now it’s difficult to imagine such destruction and violence. It’s now a lovely area just outside Peshtigo. Fields are green and lush. Stands of maple trees that gave the area its name stand tall and true. And people there feel safe. Many are thankful, thinking wildfire can’t happen among those farms.
But it did. The book “Firestorm at Peshtigo” recounts the story. In early October 1871 the most destructive and possibly the most powerful forest fire in U.S. history, a cyclone of fire, swept through Oconto County. It erased Peshtigo from the face of the earth and continued up the coast of Lake Michigan’s Green Bay, half-way to Escanaba. There were at least 2,000 people killed, probably more. The same fire jumped Green Bay and burned from south of New Franken to the shipping canal at Sturgeon Bay. It’s no coincidence that the fire happened at the same time as fires in Minnesota, lower Michigan and in Chicago. It was all so predictable.
Increase Lapham, characterized as Wisconsin’s first scientist of European decent, had predicted the disaster in his work entitled, “Report of the Disastrous Effects of the Destruction of Forest Trees Now Going on Rapidly in the State of Wisconsin,” published in 1867. He had tracked human-made changes to the land. Settlement, logging, clearing land for farms, towns, roads and railroads had changed the climate. Human-made changes had set the stage for wildfire. All that needed to happen was the right conditions. Those conditions included drying winds and hot weather.
And then Oct. 8, 1871, a huge cyclonic gale blew existing wildfires into a firestorm – 150 years ago this year.
Like a well-planned military campaign the fire cut communications with Peshtigo by burning through telegraph lines. It cut transportation links by burning railroad ties, railcars and cargo. It melted steel railcar wheels and blew locomotives hundreds of yards off tracks. Ships were unable to navigate off the Peshtigo Harbor due to smoke.
And so the outside world had no idea what was happening Oct. 8 in Peshtigo. Wisconsin’s governor first sent aid to Chicago; only later was any sent to help survivors in Peshtigo. So many bodies could not be identified that mass graves were used for the majority of victims.
After the fire Peshtigo was rebuilt, but the fire sapped vitality from the town. Survivors who had made it to the river, or who were somehow spared in the countryside, were forever traumatized. Their outward injuries, internal injuries and psychic injuries only healed partially through time. The town had housed the largest woodenware factory in the world before the fire erased it. It was never rebuilt. Farms were re-established but the fertility had been burned from the soil. It took years to renew the farmland.
Through time memories faded. Decades later a school was built in town near the Peshtigo River. Many students in Peshtigo go to school about 100 yards from a mass grave of fire victims. Another mass grave is in the Harmony Cemetery a few miles from town in the Sugarbush. How many sets of human remains were never discovered, but mixed with the farmland in the area, will never be known. The Peshtigo Fire Museum stands as a reminder to residents and visitors that sometimes even the most picturesque and peaceful places harbor a violent and tragic past.
Humans through time have made many changes to the face of the earth. Some of the changes settlers made in Wisconsin contributed to the Peshtigo Fire. It seems fitting that the anniversary of the Peshtigo Fire this year comes after a summer that has been especially hot and especially dry in some parts of the state. What will other changes humans have made to the earth cause in the future and will they be as predictable as the fire in Peshtigo? If Increase Lapham were still with us he might say that not knowing our own history gives a false sense of security. Maybe knowing history and science and looking forward as Lapham did can help us avoid disasters like the Peshtigo Fire of October 1871.
Visit www.peshtigofiremuseum.com for more information.
Jason Maloney is an “elderly” farm boy from Marinette County, Wisconsin. He’s a retired educator, a retired soldier and a lifelong Wisconsin resident. He lives on the shore of Lake Superior with his wife, Cindy Dillenschneider, and Red, a sturdy loyal Australian Shepherd.