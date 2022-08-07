 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FFA chapter earns excellence award

Award presented

From left Alex Lendved, dean of Mid-State’s Marshfield Campus and agriculture programs, and Teri Raatz, Mid-State agribusiness instructor, present a Chapter of Excellence award to Mark Zee and Tim Heeg, Marshfield School District FFA advisers.

 Contributed

Mid-State Technical College recently awarded the 2022 Regional FFA Career Development Events Chapter of Excellence Award to the Marshfield FFA chapter. The Chapter of Excellence award recognizes exemplary performance in the regional FFA Career Development Events contests held at Mid-State’s Marshfield Campus in March. More than 400 students from 33 middle and high schools throughout the state participated in the regional event. Each chapter earned points for both team and individual placings, with the Marshfield FFA chapter earning the most points during the competition.

The competition covered a range of contests, including forestry, floriculture, dairy cattle and livestock judging, vet science and more. Top-ranking teams were invited to participate at the state competition in April in Madison, Wisconsin. Marshfield earned seven top-three individual placings and six top-three team placings, three of which were first-place finishes. Of those, five teams went on to compete at the state contest in April, with the Dairy Cattle Evaluation and Forestry teams earning first place at state.

Chapters that also earned medals or banners for team and individual placings included Auburndale, Chippewa Falls, Edgar, Ellsworth, Gilman, Granton, Greenwood, Mauston, Mondovi, Neillsville, Pittsville, Pulaski, Ripon, St. Croix Central, Stanley Boyd, Stevens Point, Thorp and Valders. Visit mstc.edu/ag-pathway for more information.

