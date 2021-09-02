Field day explores regenerative farming

Regenerative farming and planting green were the main topics of discussion at an Aug. 17 field day hosted by Peninsula Pride Farms and the Door-Kewaunee Demonstration Farms Network. The field day was held at Deer Run Dairy near Kewaunee, Wisconsin.
Rick Clark, a fifth-generation farmer from Indiana, shared his systematic approach to regenerative farming and its ability to be sustainable for generations. Jamie Patton, senior outreach specialist for the Nutrient and Pest Management Program at the University of Wisconsin-Division of Extension, discussed key soil-health properties and the impact of conservation practices on soil water dynamics, nutrient cycling and crop productivity. Barry Bubolz of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service used a rainfall simulator to demonstrate different soil-management systems and how soil-health principles can affect soil and water quality. Visit peninsulapridefarms.org and www.dkdemofarms.org for more information.