Field day features soil pit, cover crops

A large crowd attended a recent field day hosted by the Farmers of the Lemonweir Valley. The producer-led watershed-protection group's event featured soil health, multi-species buffers and improvement efforts on Lake Decorah in Wisconsin’s Juneau County.
Attending the event were county residents and farmers, members from two lake-protection groups, and staff members of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service and the Juneau County Land Conservation Department.
The event featured a soil pit dug on land operated by Cattail Dairy Farms, a member of the Farmers of the Lemonweir Valley. Jamie Patton of the University of Wisconsin-Nutrient and Pest Management Program used the soil pit to demonstrate the effects of long-term tillage. She shared recommendations on how farmers can improve soil health and viability.
The field day also featured a site planted with a multi-species cover crop. Lance Klessig of the Minnesota Soil Health Coalition and Bill Powers of the Lemonweir group spoke about the purpose and benefits of using a multi-species mix as well as the soil-health benefits of cover crops.
The final stop on the field day was at Lake Decorah, where members of the Guardians of Lake Decorah discussed future plans for lake improvement. They demonstrated an aquatic-weed harvester; harvested weeds are offered to watershed-group farmers to use as fertilizer.
The lake-protection group has been tissue-sampling harvested weeds to track nutrient reductions in the lake. Continued cooperation between the producer-led group and the lake-protection group will ensure water quality improves throughout the watershed. Visit Facebook.com and search for "Lemonweir farmers" for more information.