A new ground-based field-phenotyping platform called the “FieldExplorer” is now being used by the Australian Plant Phenomics Facility. The platform has been developed to measure plant performance in different environments.
It features a hydraulically operated high-resolution-imaging module designed to enable precise data collection across trial sites. Supplementary halogen lighting allows it to provide consistent imaging throughout the day and regardless of cloud cover.
The FieldExplorer combines light detection and ranging – LiDAR – that measures distances by illuminating with laser light and measuring reflection with a sensor. Differences in laser return times and wavelengths can then be used to make digital 3-D representations of the target. The platform features visible-near infrared and short-wave infrared hyperspectral imaging and high-resolution red, green and blue – RGB – imaging.
That imaging is used for visual-trait measurement of disease, color traits and phenological traits. Visible-near-infrared and short-wave infrared imaging enable non-destructive measurement of plant physiological and-or metabolomics traits, photosynthetic parameters, plant-nutrient status, and disease symptoms.
The Australian Plant Phenomics Facility provided input into the FieldExplorer’s custom development by Crop Traits Pty Ltd. and Phenokey in the Netherlands. Susie Robinson, the Australian facility’s executive director, expects strong demand for the platform from academic researchers and crop-breeding companies for use in their field trials. The Field Explorer enables researchers to measure critical information about crop growth and health. That will contribute to informed decision making on how to improve crop varieties to increase food production, she said.
The platform has been built with extra power to allow for future sensor developments and requirements. It’s also able to integrate towed sensors for measuring soil water in a root zone using soil-electrical conductivity. It has an intuitive user interface on board, displaying automated plot segmentation, status of run and real-time functionalities.
With cruise control and four-wheel hydraulic drive the FieldExplorer is designed to operate in challenging field conditions and is capable of eight to nine hours of continuous use. It software platform was developed to integrate imaging data from different sensors and to produce 3-D datasets.
A wide range of pilot projects – such as measurement of biomass estimates, frost damage, disease infection and feed-quality traits – will be undertaken during the 2020 growing season. The FieldExplorer will complement the Australian research facility’s range of plant-phenotyping technologies such as airborne imaging, and laboratory- and greenhouse-phenotyping solutions. It will be used at the University of Adelaide’s Waite Campus. Visit plantphenomics.org.au for more information.