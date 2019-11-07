Keeping busy while waiting between crops is not difficult for farmers. After getting an approximate estimate for the cost to fix his non-moving John Deere 4250, Wade Bulman made the decision to do it himself. He cemented his shed floor to enlarge his shop space. And with help from an engineer friend, he built a gallows to hang the cab for accessing the transmission for repair. The culprit was a pin in the tow disconnect; four small pieces fixed the problem. Now that it’s finished he has a working tractor, a functional shop and a few new tools – and saved himself a large repair bill.
