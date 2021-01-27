Finalists fine-tune conservation, Simmental herd

CRIVITZ, Wis. – Joseph and Ashley Dudkiewicz have a strong conservation ethic in addition to business acumen, Scott Reuss says. That’s why he nominated the couple for the 2021 Wisconsin Outstanding Young Farmer award. They’ve been chosen as one of five finalist couples for the award.
“It means a lot to have been selected as finalists,” Joseph Dudkiewicz said. “It’s recognition of the hard work we’ve done so far. We didn’t expect to be nominated, much less be in the finals.”
Ashley Dudkiewicz said, “It’s nice to be noticed for what you’re passionate about and have worked so hard for.”
The Dudkiewiczs have hosted nitrogen-efficiency-research plots at their Crivitz-area farm and were early adopters of no-till in northeastern Wisconsin. On small areas of their farm they’ve tested micronutrients, seed treatments and other additives, said Reuss, University of Wisconsin-Division of Extension agriculture agent in Marinette and Oconto counties. Their research enables other farmers to see how such products work in real-world conditions. And their focus on no-till shows it can work in different conditions such as sandy soils.
“They’re inquisitive about the best way to do things,” Reuss said. “They want to maximize returns from their soil. And they’re keen on managing their return on investment.”
The Dudkiewiczs farm 1,300 acres, growing crops such as corn, soybeans, wheat and oats in addition to grass and alfalfa for hay. They also raise 75 head of Registered Simmental cattle. The herd includes 25 cow-calf pairs as well as heifers and yearlings. They finish steers and market beef directly to customers.
Tyler Bushmaker is a sales agronomist for Country Visions Cooperative at its Wrightstown, Wisconsin, location. He provides crop-input recommendations to the Dudkiewiczs.
“Joe and Ashley are good managers of their land, crops and finances,” he said. “They’re progressive, eager to learn and are at the top of their game.”
Kyle Kouski, co-owner of Crivitz Feed Mill, said he’s observed the couple’s willingness to try new practices. His business works with the Dudkiewiczs on their seed and feed purchases, and lime-spreading services.
“They’re always trying to improve,” Kouski said.
Reuss, Bushmaker and Kouski all said the couple’s attention to no-till is noteworthy.
Joseph Dudkiewicz graduated in 2003 from Crivitz High School and later studied farm business at Northeast Wisconsin Technical College. He was raised on a farm; in 2009 he rented land to raise his own crops. He also bought a few head of cattle.
Ashley Campbell graduated in 2005 from Coleman High School in Coleman, Wisconsin; she then earned degrees in animal science and dairy science from UW-River Falls. The couple married in 2011. She began working full-time on the couple’s farm in 2013; prior to that she worked with Genex Cooperative. At the farm she manages sire selection and the breeding of their Registered Simmental herd. She maintains herd records and the farm’s financials. She also serves as secretary of the Wisconsin Simmental Association.
The couple is enrolled in the Farm Business Program at Northeast Wisconsin Technical College, taught by Aaron Pape.
“Calling them ‘students’ doesn’t quite feel right because they have so much knowledge and experience to share, which they do willingly and generously in class,” Pape said. “They aren’t afraid to be vulnerable and talk about their hard-won wisdom that might be helpful to others in class.
“They’re progressive farmers, always trying to stay near the cutting edge. Joe told me something to the effect of, ‘We don’t want to be at the tip of the knife, but right behind it’ when it comes to new technologies and techniques. Joe and Ashley don’t settle for the status quo, but conduct trials and plots. They experiment with new techniques to always strive for improvement.”
The Dudkiewiczs are leaders in the region in progressive practices like no-till, cover-cropping and rotational-grazing, he said.
“Soil health is a priority for them, which is also one of my passion areas,” he said. “I have enjoyed talking with them about how to improve their soils and brainstorming ideas on implementing beneficial practices.
“Ashley and Joe are a real power couple; that farm business is a team effort. Joe might do most of the traditional farm work, but Ashley is putting in equal hours at the farm and especially in the office. They are astute businesspeople; they know their numbers and make decisions accordingly. It might not be glamorous and get you on the covers of farm magazines, but doing the bookwork and crunching the numbers is what keeps the farm successful. Much of that credit goes to Ashley for her careful financial management.
“On a personal note I admire the way Joe and Ashley are able to run their successful farm business and be awesome parents to their three kids. Those kids are often tagging along with Mom and Dad, getting the best education money can’t buy.
“Long story short, I can’t think of any farmers more deserving of recognition than Ashley and Joe Dudkiewicz.”
One of the things Joseph Dudkiewicz said he enjoys most about farming is tackling challenges and solving problems. Within the couple’s plans for the future is a goal to farm more acres.
“We’d like more acres for better control of irrigated land,” he said. “We’d also like to improve our grain-handling facility with a bigger grain dryer and more storage.”
To other young farmers, he said, “Always keep learning and improving. Don’t become too comfortable doing what you’ve been doing; improve on the little things. Don’t be scared to try something new.”
Ashley Dudkiewicz said, “Keep track of where you spend money and what you’re earning. You don’t know where you’re going if you don’t know where you came from.”
Her husband said, “Know your numbers. Determine what works for you and your operation.”
Visit wi-oyf.org for more information.
Lynn Grooms writes about the diversity of agriculture, including the industry’s newest ideas, research and technologies as a staff reporter for Agri-View based in Wisconsin.