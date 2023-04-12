Our nation depends on volunteers with a sense of community. On farms and in towns, when disaster strikes, the first responders who come to our rescue are often our neighbors. Those neighbors may be members of a volunteer rescue squad, the National Guard, a volunteer fire department or a wildland-firefighting crew from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. They might also come from a federal agency like the Bureau of Indian Affairs or the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service.
Each spring it’s common to see wildland firefighters fighting fires in Wisconsin. That raises the question of how to become a wildland firefighter.
In Wisconsin there are several paths to training and to the certification needed to be a wildland firefighter. Ben Garrett is a wildland-interface specialist with the DNR in Spooner.
“I encourage anyone interested in learning about wildland firefighting to swing by a DNR ranger station and speak to a ranger,” he said. “They can get a tour of the ranger station and discuss what it takes to become a wildland firefighter. Wildland firefighters are a scarce commodity these days. The more people we get interested, the better. The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point has a fire-science program. The DNR also puts on Wildland Fire Academy classes.”
In addition to UW-Stevens Point’s fire-science program, the Wisconsin Technical College system offers a wildland-firefighter program that includes training in the safe operation of firefighting equipment, national wildland-fire-certification training and live-fire-experience qualification as well as wildland-fire history and theory – all as part of a two-year degree.
Jonathan Martin is an associate professor of forestry at Northland College in Ashland, Wisconsin.
“We offer the standard wildland-firefighting federal-certification course on campus for students enrolled at Northland College,” he said. “There are also seats in the class available through Northwoods Technical College for members of the community. The 32-hour course is offered in fall and again in winter. The course includes a day of field work where students learn to use equipment like pumps and hoses. They also dig fire lines and practice putting out fires.
“We also offer an annual recertification course for people who wish to maintain active wildland-firefighting certification. A pack test (Work Capacity Test) is administered by the DNR with support from the Northland College Fire Crew Club.”
A DNR instructor teaches the course at Northland College. The college has a memorandum of understanding with the DNR that allows wildland-firefighting-certified students to work on-call when they are needed during fire season.
“The DNR has been a fantastic,” Martin said. “DNR personnel have provided wonderful mentorship for Northland College students. Our students return from fires with amazing stories and new networks of professional contacts.”
Visit www.northland.edu and www.wtcsystem.edu – search for “wildland firefighter” – for more information. www.wtcsystem.edu/programs/find-your-program/wildland-firefighter-2/
Not everyone lives near a college campus. Those interested in becoming a wildland firefighter can peruse course offerings online at the Wildland Fire Learning Portal. The portal leads to information on Wildland Fire training throughout the United States. The training ranges from basic wildland-fire introduction courses to advanced national training programs. The training supports the Interagency Fire Program Management Standard that provides minimum qualification standards for key positions in fire and aviation management. Visit wildlandfirelearningportal.net for more information
For people between the ages of 16 and 24 who qualify for the Job Corps Program, the USDA’s Forest Service offers a course of study – Forestry Conservation and Firefighting. The residential course is offered at the Blackwell Job Corps Civilian Conservation Center near Blackwell in Forest County, Wisconsin. Students who complete course requirements may become certified wildland firefighters. Visit blackwell.jobcorps.gov/careers/193 and www.fs.usda.gov/working-with-us/job-corps for more information.
The DNR has instructors who teach an introductory wildland-fire-training course to fire departments in the parts of Wisconsin that are in DNR’s cooperative-protection areas. The eight-hour course has units covering laws regarding forest fires, behavior of fires, determining the size of fires, wildland-fire-suppression techniques, mop up, incident command and wildland fire safety. The DNR also offers a three-hour structural-protection course for Wisconsin fire departments. Visit dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/forestfire/training for more information.
A lot of people find giving to be an essential part of finding meaning in life. In the country, folks are accustomed to neighbors helping neighbors. It’s no wonder that much of the help we receive in emergencies comes from neighbors who take the time to become trained members of fire departments, rescue squads, National Guard units or wildland-fire crews. In the country we are thankful to those Wisconsin residents who follow a path leading to certification to serve our state and nation as wildland firefighters.
Visit dnr.Wisconsin.gov/topic/forestfire/employment for more information.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Jason Maloney is an “elderly” farm boy from Marinette County, Wisconsin. He’s a retired educator, a retired soldier and a lifelong Wisconsin resident. He lives on the shore of Lake Superior with his wife, Cindy Dillenschneider, and Red, a sturdy loyal Australian Shepherd.