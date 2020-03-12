MOUNT HOPE, Wis. – For some the third time’s a charm. But for Ron Digman it was the first time.
Digman had never before entered the National Corn Growers Association yield contest. But in 2019 he earned third place, in the conventional non-irrigated category in Wisconsin. He produced 293 bushels of corn per acre his first year of entering the competition. The Mount Hope-area grower credits the results to early planting, genetics, good ground and good luck.
“We were about the first to plant corn in the area last spring,” he said. “We planted the contest plot April 20. Any time planting is delayed there are big yield losses.”
Digman farms about 700 acres; 300 acres of that total was planted to corn in 2019. He also produces hay and soybeans. And he manages feeder cattle as well as 70 Hereford cow-calf pairs. His parents, David and Rhonda Digman, were dairy farmers but sold their herd in 2016.
Brenda Kluesner, a loan officer at Royal Bank in Cassville, Wisconsin, verified Ron Digman’s yield for the National Corn Growers contest. The contest plot was harvested Oct. 25. While many Wisconsin farmers suffered from too much moisture in spring and fall 2019, the corn-growing weather was “perfect” in Digman’s particular area, she said.
Digman said, “We missed a lot of the big storms.”
And the contest ground was located on a ridge, which had good drainage, he said.
But he had more than luck. Kluesner attributed Digman’s yield performance to his agronomic practices such as timely fertilizer application and crop scouting.
“Even though he entered the yield contest for the first time, Ron has farmed quite a few years now,” she said. “He knows what he’s doing.”
The soil on Digman’s farm is conducive to good yields, she said. It’s primarily Tama soil, a silty clay loam with good drainage characteristics.
“Given the soil type it wasn’t surprising to see those types of yields,” she said.
The hybrid Digman planted – Pioneer P1366Q – is a 113-day comparative-relative-maturity hybrid well-suited to southwestern Wisconsin, said Will Wynn, a field agronomist for Pioneer, the flagship seed brand of Corteva Agriscience. Wynn works with Digman in hybrid selection and other crop inputs.
The hybrid in 2019 averaged 237 bushels per acre on seven farms in southwestern Wisconsin and five farms in northeastern Iowa, according to Pioneer. In 96 plots it averaged 236 bushels per acre. Pioneer also reported the hybrid averaged $729 of income per acre.
“I’ll plant it again this year, and I’m also going to try a 115-day hybrid,” Digman said.
P1366Q is a flex-ear hybrid with a white corn cob.
“I call it my White Ninja,” he said with a smile.
He planted the corn with a John Deere 7200 12-row planter at a rate of 38,000 seeds per acre. And he harvested it with a Case IH 2388 combine. As far as inputs he didn’t do anything different than what he did for non-contest ground, he said. He made a sidedress application of 32 percent nitrogen fertilizer. He applied Halex GT, a post-emergence herbicide to provide residual control of grass and broadleaf weeds. He also applied Trivapro fungicide to protect the corn from diseases such as rusts, leaf spots and powdery mildew.
