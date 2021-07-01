Fluorescent light clarifies relationship

Scientists report that it is possible to detect and predict heat damage in crops by measuring the fluorescent-light signature of plant leaves experiencing heat stress. If collected via satellite, that fluorescent signal could support widespread monitoring of growth and crop yield under the heat stress of climate change, researchers said.
Their study measures sun-induced chlorophyll fluorescence – or SIF – to monitor a plant’s photosynthetic health and establish a connection between heat stress and crop yield. The findings are published in the journal Global Change Biology.
Sun-induced chlorophyll fluorescence occurs when a portion of photosynthetic energy, in the form of near-infrared light, is emitted from plant leaves, the researchers said.
“There is a link between sun-induced chlorophyll fluorescence and photosynthetic rate in plants; however, it was unclear if SIF detection could measure physiological responses in heat-stressed plants,” said Hyungsuk Kimm, lead author and a natural resources and environmental sciences graduate student at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. “When soybeans are exposed to high-temperature stress, for example, they do not show any distinctive changes in canopy structure, and conventional remote sensing signals do not provide clear consequential spectral signatures.”
To clarify the link between sun-induced chlorophyll fluorescence and crop yield, researchers used a hyperspectral sensing system to measure sun-induced chlorophyll fluorescence above soybean crops in the University of Illinois’ Temperature Free-Air-Controlled Enhancement experimental plots in central Illinois. The setup monitored changes in chlorophyll fluorescence of soybean leaf canopies in a controlled environment using infrared lamps to increase temperatures 1.5, 3.0, 4.5, and 6.0 degrees Celsius greater than the ambient crop canopy temperature, the study reports.
Carl Bernacchi, co-author, professor of plant biology and crop sciences, and research scientist with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Research Service at the University of Illinois, “This experimental setup – and it’s a large temperature gradient – is the first of its kind.”
Kaiyu Guan, who directed the study and who is also a natural resources and environmental sciences professor, said, “We found that sun-induced fluorescence responds to temperature increases and corresponds with fewer and lower quality soybean leaves. We also found that heat stress has a great impact on soybeans during their reproductive stages when the plants are producing grain, which ultimately affects the size and quantity of the resulting soybeans.”
The study establishes a correlation between heat stress, sun-induced chlorophyll fluorescence and grain quality, and clarifies how heat stress affects photosynthetic performance and crop yield.
Lisa Ainsworth, co-author and a plant biology professor and U.S. Department of Agriculture scientist at the University of Illinois, said, “The technique may provide a tool for breeders to identify more heat-resistant crops and help farmers select the best crops to grow in the U.S. Corn Belt as temperatures rise, as predicted by many climate models.”
Illinois researchers Charles Burroughs, Bin Peng, Caitlin Moore and Genghung Wu also participated in the research. The U.S. Department of Agriculture, NASA and the National Science Foundation supported the study.
Guan is also affiliated with the National Center for Supercomputing Applications and the Institute for Sustainability, Energy and Environment. Bernacchi and Ainsworth are also affiliated with the Carl R. Woese Institute for Genomic Biology. Guan, Ainsworth and Bernacchi are founding faculty members of the Agroecosystem Sustainability Center at Illinois. Visit news.illinois.edu/view/6367/147165440 for more information.
