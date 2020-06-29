UNIVERSITY PARK, Pennsylvania – In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic we've all become aware of how a global crisis can affect our access to food. But imagine the food-security impacts of an even worse scenario – a nuclear war, a large asteroid strike or a super-volcano eruption. Such catastrophes could block sunlight, alter rainfall patterns and contaminate water supplies, which could drastically affect our food systems. An interdisciplinary team of professors at Pennsylvania State University has received $3 million from Open Philanthropy to study food resilience in the face of such catastrophic events.
“Although they’re infrequent in Earth’s history, global catastrophes have caused massive extinction events,” said Charles Anderson, an associate professor of biology at Penn State's Institutes of Energy and the Environment, and lead investigator on the project. “For example, the Cretaceous-Paleogene extinction event is thought to have been caused by an asteroid impact near the Yucatan peninsula, possibly in combination with increased volcanic eruptions. In the past century the invention and stockpiling of nuclear weapons has raised the specter of a nuclear conflict that would kill many people outright. It also could cause massive firestorms that would loft soot into the atmosphere, blocking sunlight and causing global famine during a ‘nuclear winter’ lasting more than a decade. In these conditions the ability to grow, produce, process, distribute and store food could well become a limiting factor for the survival of humanity.”
In a pilot study leading to their new project the Penn State researchers discovered that existing food reserves and seed banks are inadequate to ensure human survival after a global catastrophe. The breakdown of global transportation, communication and economic networks would decimate long-distance food trade and distribution. Limited crop production might remain possible in certain locations post-catastrophe, but would need to be supplemented by alternative methods of food generation. That could involve converting into food inedible plant materials such as wood.
With the four-year grant from Open Philanthropy the team will expand upon their findings. They will develop, test and optimize strategies for emergency food resilience. They’ll also produce recommendations for prudent planning for post-catastrophic food resilience. The project will comprise several focus areas.
- Predicting and testing the environmental limits of important cold-tolerant crop plants such as barley, wheat, rye and potato.
- Creating a detailed global inventory of available edible-food resources and feedstocks for food production with a focus on “emergency” foods such as tree leaves that can be used as vegetables, bark from birch and pine trees, and edible cones, seeds, gums, resin and pollen.
- Developing a soil-less “Emergency Greens Growing Box” that in the immediate aftermath of a catastrophe could allow survivors to grow nutrient-dense microgreens for essential nutrients.
- Investigating the efficacy of growing edible aquatic plants on a mix of sugars derived from woody plants and wastewater, converting two inedible feedstocks into a food source.
- Examining long-term storage of existing and newly produced food, such as hot-air drying and freeze drying.
- Investigating behavioral responses to global catastrophes. An example would be panic responses such as hoarding bottled water, bread or canned goods.
“Our goal is to determine ways to significantly improve the food security, probability of survival, and quality of life for as many people as possible following a global catastrophe,” Anderson said. “If successful our project will accurately predict how much food could be produced in limiting environments using conventional agricultural methods and provide novel strategies for supporting human nutrition.”
The team’s findings could potentially be adapted to other types of global disturbances such as the current COVID-19 pandemic and climate change.
“Despite the current capability of our global food systems to produce enough calories for everyone, socioeconomic inequities and challenges in food distribution and storage already cause hunger for millions of people,” Anderson said. “The current COVID-19 crisis has unfortunately placed many more people at risk of malnutrition and starvation. This is especially damaging for children, whose brain development can be permanently affected by malnutrition. Even in the United States, the wealthiest country on Earth, one in six families with children are currently facing food insecurity. By thinking innovatively about how to ensure human nutrition in extremely challenging conditions, we hope to make discoveries that will improve food security in many different conditions and raise the prospects for healthy development and economic productivity for everyone.”
