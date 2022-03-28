Forage-equipment advances awarded

The American Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers recently selected winners of the 2022 AE50 award program. The award-winners represent the best innovations in engineering and technology for agricultural, food and biological systems, according to the society.
The winners will be featured in this edition and in the next few editions of Agri-View. Advances in forage-related technologies are featured here.
Self-propelled windrowers
John Deere’s new W200 Series M & R self-propelled windrowers are offered with a variety of horsepower options and new features, such as TouchSet, in-cab controls. TouchSet enables operators to adjust swath flap and forming shields from the cab with the press of a button. A pre-set library suggests settings based on crop type and allows for custom settings.
R Spec models offer greater transport speeds than the previous W200 series and increase windrow-width options, according to John Deere. The M, R, R400, R500 and D600 options provide producers with options for operator environment, horsepower, speed, cut and conditioning.
Baggers
RCI Engineering LLC has designed the T-Series Ag Baggers line for increased capacity and improved serviceability and transportability. The T7170 and T7060 models replace a legacy line of Ag-Baggers. According to RCI Engineering, they’re the first production Ag-Bag machines it has manufactured since the acquisition of Ag-Bag from CNH Industrial America in 2019.
The new Ag Baggers feature a rotor with more than double the number of teeth and a new pattern to improve capacity and bag density. A single, 12-inch wider conveyor allows delivery of more crop to match the improved capacity of the rotor, according to RCI Engineering.
The new machines feature a forage distributor, longer tunnel, sweeping tunnel cleanout, longer cables, reversed transport system, integrated hydraulic lift, and streamlined operator control system, the manufacturer said.
Baler
The Kuhn SB 1290 iD TwinPact plunger offers greater bale densities without the need for a much heavier baler and substantially more horsepower required for operation. The baler’s split-plunger design applies the force of a standard 3-foot x 4-foot square baler to half the area, twice.
Combined with the longer bale chamber and nine hydraulic cylinders on the baler, the system increases bale density, according to Kuhn North America. The baler runs smoother with a smaller flywheel and overall structure, reducing horsepower, the company said.
Self-propelled windrowers
Case IH Agriculture has designed the WD5 Series windrowers with transport speeds of as much as 30 mph and cutting speeds to as much as 20 mph. The windrowers feature Field Cruise and the Triple Windrower Attachment to enhance efficiency.
The windrowers also feature integrated Advanced Farming Systems technology, including the AFS Pro 700 display, to manage auto-guidance, control key machine functions, and monitor windrower performance. A new drive-by-wire ground propulsion and steering system provides a relaxed operator experience, according to Case IH.
Self-propelled windrower
MacDon Industries has designed the MacDon M1170NT to provide the power and field performance of an M1 windrower, while allowing for a smooth ride of 23 mph between fields and fitting within road regulations.
Transition from the field stance of 150 inches to the narrower road transport of 136 inches is accomplished at the push of an in-cab button. On-screen prompts guide the user through the process.
The sliding-leg mechanism used for the front and rear axles have undergone testing to ensure durability, according to MacDon. The Narrow Transport option allows for easier trailering for longer hauls. The M1170NT lays wide windrows for optimal drydown, the company said.
Mower
The DM 367 FQ-RC by Massey Ferguson is a front three-point hitch-mounted mower with rubber conditioner rolls. A heavy-duty one-piece welded steel RazorEdge cutterbar features a wide disc diameter to ensure optimal output and reduced power consumption in heavier crops, according to AGCO Corporation. The mower linkage’s design means the mower is pulled instead of pushed.
The use of pulled bars, steering rods and cylinders with ball joints ensures exceptional three-dimensional ground adaptation for perfect forage production with minimal loss, according to the company. Direct attachment to the tractor linkage without an ‘A’ frame results in a shorter front overhang for improved stability and comfort. Foldable protective covers for transport and a wide opening front cover are designed for easy access to the cutterbar and quick-change blades.
Bale wrapper
The Kuhn OptiWrap OWR 6000 inline round-bale wrapper offers wrapping productivity with pre-stretchers that have a 70-percent stretch ratio to minimize film and fuel use. The IntelliWrap system controls the process and enables the operator to adjust film layers, seam layers, load delay, and bale dimensions. The wrapper’s stretch ratio provides more efficient plastic utilization and better bale compression, reducing plastic cost, Kuhn North America said.
IntelliWrap controls, combined with an optional FilmSense system, can adjust pusher and hoop speed to maintain the target layers count even if a stretcher runs out or tears film during the wrapping cycle, Kuhn said.
A BaleEye photoelectric sensor detects a bale on the loading platform without using mechanically moving parts. Dual industrial-grade polymer non-pneumatic hoop drive wheels are offered for optimal hoop traction in adverse conditions.
Windrow merger
The hydraulically adjustable windrow merger on the Kuhn FC 9330 D RA is a flexible system in the triple mower-conditioner segment. Belt speed and position are set from the cab, allowing customization of windrow width from 5 feet 11 inches to 11 feet 10 inches. Each merger conveyor can be individually folded away to make wide windrows without merging.
The self-contained hydraulic system compensates for hilly terrain with the help of an onboard inclinometer to control belt speed. Operators may manually adjust belt speeds or activate the automatic feature to allow the machine to make the correct adjustments when needed.
