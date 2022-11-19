Forage Superbowl winners named

The 2022 World Forage Analysis Superbowl featured 300 entries, which were evaluated during World Dairy Expo, held Oct. 2-7 in Madison, Wisconsin. The Brevant seeds Forage Superbowl Luncheon presented awards to the first five finishers in each category.
Rodney Archer of Alamosa, Colorado, was named the grand champion forage producer with his grass-hay entry. The grand champion first-time entrant award was presented to Strassburg Creek Farm of Wittenberg, Wisconsin, for their brown mid-rib corn silage.
Quality Counts Awards also were presented during the luncheon. Four Hands Holsteins of Amery, Wisconsin, won for their brown mid-rib corn silage. Rodney Archer of Alamosa, Colorado, earned first-place for his hay/haylage entry. The five best placings from each category are featured.
Grand champion baleage
1. Harry Bontrager of Bonduel, Wisconsin
2. Adams Creek Farm of Bangor, Wisconsin
3. Joseph Beachy of Bonduel, Wisconsin
4. Vogel Family Farms of Minden City, Michigan
5. Katherine Gulther of Walnut, Illinois
Grand champion commercial hay
1. Hardrock Farms of Wheatland, Wyoming
2. Sandy Knoll Farm of St. John, Kansas
3. Lazy 2K Livestock of Wheatland, Wyoming
4. Cross Roads Farm of Center, Colorado
5. Beeson Farms of Climax, North Carolina
Grand champion dairy hay
1. Twin-Spruce Holsteins of Rose Creek, Minnesota
2. Donald and Nancy Hasselquist of Osceola, Wisconsin
3. Holst Farms of Lake City, Minnesota
4. KMR Dairy of Onarga, Illinois
5. E & A Milkers of Sigourney, Iowa
Grand champion grass hay
1. Lazy 2K Livestock of Wheatland, Wyoming
2. Opportunity Acres of Lena, Wisconsin
3. Dantuma Acres of Rockton, Illinois
People are also reading…
4. Rosedale Genetics of Oxford, Wisconsin
5. Indianhead Holsteins of Barron, Wisconsin
Grand champion alfalfa haylage
1. Sand Creek Dairy of Hastings, Michigan
2. Ethan Haywood of Hastings, Michigan
3. Austin Haywood of Hastings, Michigan
4. Daniel Nolt of Spencer, Wisconsin
5. Devin Haywood of Hastings, Michigan
Grand champion mixed/grass haylage
1. Opportunity Acres of Lena, Wisconsin
2. Jenks Jerseys of Marathon, Wisconsin
3. Packenham Farms of Rib Lake, Wisconsin
4. True Farms of Perry, New York
5. Curvin Brubacher of Stanley, Wisconsin
Grand champion standard corn silage
1. Twin Cities View of Manitowoc, Wisconsin
2. K and D Feedlot of Sioux Center, Iowa
3. Michael Martin of Colby, Wisconsin
4. Nyhof Dairy of Sioux Center, Iowa
5. Olsons Dairy Farm of Birnamwood, Wisconsin
Grand champion brown mid-rib corn silage
1. Co-Vista Holsteins LLC of Arcade, New York
2. Brown Star Farms of Gillett, Wisconsin
3. BS Acres of Dresser, Wisconsin
4. Brink Dairy Farm of New Woodstock, New York
5. Litwiller Farms of Almena, Wisconsin
The World Forage Analysis Superbowl is organized in partnership between Dairyland Laboratories Inc., Hay & Forage Grower, the U.S. Dairy Forage Research Center, the University of Wisconsin and World Dairy Expo. Visit foragesuperbowl.org for more information.